Bonnie J. Sisko

Bonnie J. Sisko, 73, of Altoona, died Monday, March 26, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.  Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM on Wednesday March 28, at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, and one hour prior to services at the church Thursday.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona.  Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire.

Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is serving the family.  Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.

 

  • Wisconsin Sports 3-27 March 27, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)   >>Brewers Stopped Cold By World Champion Astros (Houston, TX)  —  The Milwaukee Brewers were held to a pair of runs on a third-inning double by Christian Yelich while losing an exhibition game at Houston 5-2.  Seven Astros pitchers held Milwaukee to a total of five hits and Kyle Tucker’s […]
  • Rusk County News March 26, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-26-18 March has been a very dry month overall for us, with the last measurable precipitation on the 6th, nearly three weeks ago! Everything that has fallen this month has been in the form of snow, but this next system sliding through will be mild enough to bring some spring-like showers. Most of […]
  • Stanley Cup Playoffs Watch Daily: Playoff chances, tragic numbers and more March 27, 2018
    Which teams have the best shot at locking up a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs? Who's earning a better shot at the No. 1 overall pick? Here are the latest projections for both, along with critical matchups to watch today. Last update: March 26. Current playoff matchups | Draft picks | Top 50 draft […]
  • Clint Bowyer wins at Martinsville, snaps 190-race winless streak March 27, 2018
    MARTINSVILLE, Va. -- When snow at Martinsville Speedway gave NASCAR a rare day off,  Clint Bowyer loaded his car with kids and drove them to North Carolina for a day at the Hall of Fame. As Bowyer returned to the track for Monday's rescheduled race, he told his 3-year-old son he wanted to take a picture […]
  • William Strampel, former dean at Michigan State, arrested Monday March 27, 2018
    The former boss of convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar was arrested Monday in Michigan. William Strampel, who served as the dean of Michigan State's osteopathic medical school for most of Nassar's time with the university, was listed as an inmate at Ingham County Jail on Monday night. No specific charges were posted Monday night, and […]
