Bonnie J. Sisko, 73, of Altoona, died Monday, March 26, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM on Wednesday March 28, at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, and one hour prior to services at the church Thursday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire.

Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.