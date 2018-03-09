mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Amy L. Kuchta

Amy L. Kuchta, 93, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, March 8th at the Ladysmith Living Center.  She is survived by her 10 children, Darrell of Holcombe, Kenneth of Dousman, Jo Anne Phetteplace of Ladysmith, Susan Szotkowski of Conrath, Dorothy Gunns of Cadott, Donald of Shorewood, Michael of Ladysmith, Janet Baughman of Ladysmith, Dianne Verdegan of Glen Flora and Donna Kupferschmidt of Montello, 23 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Frances Waite of Wisconsin Rapids.

Funeral services for Amy Kuchta will be held at 11 AM on Monday, March 12th at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating.  Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.  Amy’s family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM on Sunday, March 11th at St. John’s Lutheran Church and again for an hour prior to service time on Monday at the church.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

 

 

RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Wisconsin Sports 3-9 March 9, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)   >>Marquette Loss Leaves Golden Eagles On NCAA Bubble (New York, NY)  —  Marquette couldn’t stop Villanova from scoring in a 94-70 loss Thursday in the Big East Conference tournament.  The Wildcats destroyed the man-to-man defense put up by Marquette, then did the damage from outside when the Golden Eagles […]
  • Rusk County News March 8, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-8-18 Usually after the first week in March we are seeing high temperatures in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. This morning was chilly, down into the single digits with wind chill values below zero in some spots! Highs today and tomorrow will remain below average, but into the weekend […]
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman have contracts renewed by Astros March 9, 2018
    The Houston Astros have renewed the contracts of shortstop Carlos Correa and third baseman Alex Bregman, sources confirmed to ESPN. The contract of Correa, the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year, was renewed for one year at $1 million while Bregman's is for $599,000 for the 2018 season, the sources said. The renewals were […]
  • Serena Williams on '15 exemption: 'I've never tested positive' March 9, 2018
    INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- After her opening-round win Thursday at Indian Wells, Serena Williams was asked about a backdated TUE (therapeutic use exemption) she received at the 2015 French Open. "I've never tested positive [for an illegal substance]," Williams said. "I've always gotten a TUE, so you should fact check that. I wasn't going to […]
  • Sam Shields signs with Rams after year out of NFL March 9, 2018
    Sam Shields' NFL comeback will start with the Los Angeles Rams, who announced Thursday that they signed the former Green Bay Packers cornerback. Shields, 30, didn't play last season after the Packers released him in February. Before he was released, he had played in just one game in 2016 and missed four games in 2015 […]
RSS ABC NEWS
