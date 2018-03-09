Amy L. Kuchta, 93, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, March 8th at the Ladysmith Living Center. She is survived by her 10 children, Darrell of Holcombe, Kenneth of Dousman, Jo Anne Phetteplace of Ladysmith, Susan Szotkowski of Conrath, Dorothy Gunns of Cadott, Donald of Shorewood, Michael of Ladysmith, Janet Baughman of Ladysmith, Dianne Verdegan of Glen Flora and Donna Kupferschmidt of Montello, 23 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Frances Waite of Wisconsin Rapids.

Funeral services for Amy Kuchta will be held at 11 AM on Monday, March 12th at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Amy’s family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM on Sunday, March 11th at St. John’s Lutheran Church and again for an hour prior to service time on Monday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.