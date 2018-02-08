Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Happ Leads Badgers To 78-69 Win At Illinois

(Champaign, IL) — Junior forward Ethan Happ’s 27 points led the Wisconsin Badgers to a 78-69 win at Illinois Thursday night. The Big Ten Conference victory ended the team’s five-game losing streak. Happ had six rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and a pair of steals as Wisconsin beat the Illini for the 13th straight time. Wisconsin’s record is 11-15, 4-9 in conference play. Brevin Pritzl added 15 and Brad Davison 14 in the win. The Badgers hit 53 percent of their shots, including an eight-of-15 performance on 3-pointers. Wisconsin returns home to host Michigan Sunday.

>>Potential Winning Shot Rims Out In 54-52 UW-Milwaukee Loss

(Highland Heights, KY) — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee got the shot it wanted, but it didn’t drop in a 54-52 loss at Northern Kentucky. Jeremiah Bell’s potential game-winning 3-pointer rimmed out as the buzzer sounded. The Panthers had closed the game on a 10-4 run, only to fall just short Thursday night. Bryce Barnes scored 13 points to lead Milwaukee and Bell had a dozen. The 52 points the Norse scored were their lowest point total of the season. The Panthers travel to Dayton, Ohio for a Saturday night game at Wright State.

>>Phoenix Fail To Hold On Against Horizon League Leaders 68-64

(Dayton, OH) — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay led by 11 points with 11 minutes to go, but couldn’t pull off the upset at Wright State. The Phoenix wound up dropping a 68-64 decision to the Horizon League leaders Thursday night. Green Bay scored 14 straight points in the first half to take a lead it held for much of the game. Sandy Cohen the Third scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds before fouling out. The Phoenix will be in Highland Heights, Kentucky next for a Saturday night game against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

>>Brewers Take Steps To Minimize “Wrigley North” Problem

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Brewers fans will be given the first opportunity to buy tickets for games when the Chicago Cubs visit Miller Park. For some time now, Cub fans have outnumbered Brewer fans by such a large margin the park in Milwaukee has been called “Wrigley Field North.” From 9:00 A-M this (Friday) morning through next Thursday at midnight people with a Wisconsin address will be able to go online to Brewers-dot-com-slash-WisconsinPresale and buy up to eight tickets to any of those 10 home games against the Cubs. It’s not a fool-proof plan. Many people living in Wisconsin are fans of the Cubs — and many others with Wisconsin addresses will have the opportunity to buy tickets, then sell them for a profit online.

>>Contract For 49er QB Gives An Idea Of What Rodgers Is Going To Cost

(Green Bay, WI) — A contract signed in San Francisco gives an early look at what it’s going to cost for the Green Bay Packers to retain quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With just five starting assignments with the 49ers, Jimmy Garappolo was signed to a five-year deal for more than 137-million dollars, according to a Thursday announcement. That makes Garoppolo the highest-paid quarterback in the N-F-L. Rodgers has two years remaining on his deal with the Packers at 20-million dollars-a-year. He can count on a big payday when that runs out — even though he will be playing as a 37-year-old.