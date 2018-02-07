Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Marquette Outscores Seton Hall 88-85 On The Road

(Newark, NJ) — All five Marquette starters scored in double figures as the Golden Eagles edged Seton Hall Wednesday night 88-85. Markus Howard’s 32 points led all scorers. A pair of free throws by Matt Heldt with eight seconds left put the game out of reach and completed the sweep of the season series over the Pirates. Sam Hauser scored 16 points and took down 10 rebounds. Marquette hit 12-of-19 3-pointers while improving its record to 14-10. The Golden Eagles stay on the east coast to plays St. John’s Saturday. Tip-off is at 11:00 a-m.

>>Badgers Hungry For A Win

(Champaign, IL) — Another game like the last one please? That’s what the Wisconsin Badgers — losers of five games in a row — need in a Thursday night game in Champaign, Illinois. The last time the two teams met three weeks ago, Wisconsin rolled to an easy 75-50 win at the Kohl Center. Coach Greg Gard’s youthful team hasn’t won since. Both teams are guaranteed to finish below .500 in Big Ten Conference games. At 12-12, the Illini have a slightly better overall record than the 10-15 Badgers. Wisconsin has won 12 straight games against Illinois.

>>Hot-Shooting Bledsoe Leads Bucks To Miami

(Miami, FL) — With guards Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Dellavedova sidelined, Eric Bledsoe has been one of the big contributors as the Milwaukee Bucks move up in the N-B-A’s Eastern Conference standings. Bledsoe has scored 51 points in the last two games on 19-of-31 shooting. He will be important as the Bucks play at Miami in a game starting at 7:00 p-m tonight (Thursday). Miami is still in the playoff picture, but the Heat has lost five-in-a-row. Milwaukee is working on a modest three-game winning streak.

>>Badgers Add To Coaching Staff

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff is complete with the hiring of an outside linebackers coach. Bobby April the Third comes to Madison after spending six seasons in the N-F-L. April was most recently linebackers coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2015 and 2016. Also on Wednesday, the Badgers announced the signing of Miami defensive back Rachad Wildgoose. Bringing the five-foot-11, 190-pounder on board likely completes the team’s 2018 freshman class. He reportedly had more than one dozen offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Nebraska and Pittsburgh.

>>Rodgers Ready To Go For Off-Season Packer Programs

(Green Bay, WI) — It’s not surprising, but still good to hear — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be a full participant when Green Bay’s off-season programs start in April. Rodgers hasn’t been easing off in his personal workouts for several weeks. Of course, he played the entire game against Carolina December 17th and participated in the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am last weekend. The 34-year-old signal caller has two years remaining on his current contract with the Packers. He was quoted just last week as saying he wants to play until he is in his 40s, even if it has to be with another team.