Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Red Hot Bucks Take Down New York Knicks 103-89

(New York, NY) — The Milwaukee Bucks won for the seventh time in eight games under interim head coach Joe Prunty 103-89 against the Knicks Tuesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe each scored 23 points as the Bucks reached a season-high seven games over .500. They are a half-game out of third place in the Eastern Conference standings. Khris Middleton added 20 points. Milwaukee led at half, 50-46, then scored the first six points of the second half. They led by 21 with less than four minutes to go in the third period. The Bucks will play without guard Matthew Dellavedova for the next month after he suffered a sprained ankle last weekend. The next game for Milwaukee is Friday at Miami.

>>Marquette Searches For Victory On Road At Seton Hall

(Newark, NJ) — The Marquette Golden Eagles try to break a four-game losing streak when they play at Seton Hall tonight at 6:00 p-m Central time. Marquette won the first meeting between the teams January 9th by an 84-64 score at home. Seton Hall is 17-6 and has won six-of-10 Big East Conference games. The staggering Golden Eagles are 13-10 and 4-7 in conference play.

>>Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour Hits Road April 10th

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers 13th annual Tailgate Tour hits the road April 10th with a stop at Verona. On the big bus will be team President and C-E-O Mark Murphy, players Kenny Clark, Blake Martinez and Ty Montgomery, and Packers alumni Rob Davis, Antonio Freeman and Bubba Franks. Tailgate parties will be held in Monticello, Iowa, Janesville, Milwaukee and West Bend. Ten-dollar tickets go on sale Friday, with all of the proceeds benefiting the local hosting organization.

>>Lakers Fined $50K For Comments About Antetokounmpo

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Los Angeles Lakers can’t seem to quit talking about players on other N-B-A teams. The Lakers were fined for a second time this season for violating the league’s anti-tampering rules. President of basketball operations Magic Johnson commented on Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in a media interview, saying he deserves to be an All-Star game starter and is going to be “like an M-V-P,” who puts Milwaukee “on the map.” The Lakers were fined 50-thousand dollars for those comments — after being fined 10 times as much, 500-thousand dollars, for making contact last summer with an agent for Paul George.

>>Badger Coach Paul Chryst, 2 Assistants In Line For Raises

(Madison, WI) — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents is scheduled to consider pay raises for football coach Paul Chryst and assistants Joe Rudolph and Jim Leonard. Currently, Chryst is scheduled to make three-point-three-million dollars this year, but the Badgers just had the most successful season in team history. Athletic Director Barry Alvarez could be in line for a raise, too.