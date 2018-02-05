Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Packers One Of Favorites To Win The Next Super Bowl

(Green Bay, WI) — More than anything, the reputation of quarterback Aaron Rodgers keeps the Packers near the top of teams expected to win in the N-F-L. Odds-makers put them among the top-three favorites to win Super Bowl 53. They are tied for second with the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles at nine-to-one. The New England Patriots, despite Sunday’s loss, are rated a five-to-one favorite as chosen by the online sports betting website Bovada. The Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers are right behind Green Bay at 12-to-one.

>>Brewers Payroll Growing Rapidly

(Milwaukee, WI) — The signing of free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain and the trade for outfielder Christian Yelich are pushing the lowest payroll in the major leagues much higher for the Milwaukee Brewers. Last year’s payroll of 60-million dollars is projected to hit 90-million — even if the team makes no more additions. Ryan Braun is the highest-paid Brewer at 19-million dollars, followed by Cain at 13-million. Milwaukee is the smallest media market in baseball and even with the big jump, the Brewers are still very near the bottom of the salary list. Management indicates more moves are possible for the team which surprised everyone by winning 86 games last year.

>>Bucks Trade For Reserve C Tyler Zeller

(New York, NY) — The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to bolster their bench strength by trading for center Tyler Zeller of the Brooklyn Nets. Milwaukee is sending guard Rashad Vaughn and a future second-round draft pick to Brooklyn in the transaction. The seven-foot Zeller was the 17th overall pick out of North Carolina in the 2012 N-B-A Draft. He was teammate of Bucks center John Henson. Zeller has appeared in 42 games this season, averaging just over seven points and four-point-six rebounds-a-game. He could join the team today (Monday). The N-B-A trade deadline is 2:00 p-m Thursday.

>>Badgers Football Picks Up Oral Commitment

(College Park, MD) — A tight end who played his high school football in Pennsylvania has committed to play for the Wisconsin Badgers. The oral commitment was made by Hayden Rucci Monday. The son of an N-F-L tight end, Rucci is six-foot-five, 225-pounds and would be part of the 2019 recruiting class. The Badgers not only have a reputation for developing running backs, with players like Lance Kendricks, Travis Beckham, Owen Daniels and Garrett Graham excelling in the N-F-L, their record with tight ends is solid, too. Last year’s starter, Troy Fumagalli, projects as one of the top tight ends in this year’s draft. Rucci is the eighth oral commitment for the Badgers. He had offers from more than a dozen schools.

>>Wisconsin Native Scoring Big For Drake

(Des Moines, IA) — New Berlin, Wisconsin native Reed Timmer became Drake University’s all-time leading scorer Saturday. Timmer scored 32 points in the Bulldogs’ 78-68 win at Bradley on Saturday night. He has led a resurgence in men’s basketball for the private school in Des Moines during his senior season. Timmer has scored 18-hundred-12 points in his career and is averaging nearly 19 points and shooting 44 percent from three point range this season. Drake is 13-12 overall this year after having a total of 14 wins in the last two seasons combined. They are now 7-5 in the Missouri Valley and visit league leader Loyola on Wednesday night.