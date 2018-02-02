Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Antetokounmpo Injured In 109-94 Rout Of Nets

(New York, NY) — Sunday’s game was never in doubt after a big first period by the Bucks, but the Milwaukee was still worried while beating Brooklyn 109-94. Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo left with an ankle injury in the fourth period. Eric Bledsoe led Milwaukee with 28 points and John Henson added 19 and 18 rebounds. Antetokounmpo had 16 points and eight rebounds before having his ankle taped. He didn’t return. The Bucks led the game 60-35 in the first half on the way to their sixth win in the last seven games. Jabari Parker scored 11 points in 17 minutes of play in his second game back after rehabbing for a year. The Bucks play a road game against the Knicks Tuesday night.

>>Badgers Drop 5th Straight Game To Maryland 68-63

(College Park, MD) — For the first time in 17 years, the Wisconsin Badgers won’t have a winning record in Big Ten Conference play. Sunday’s 68-63 loss at Maryland made that a reality. Wisconsin lost for the fifth straight time despite 18 points and nine rebounds from Ethan Happ. A Badger lineup of three freshmen and two juniors wiped out most of a 10-point halftime deficit, but the young team couldn’t take the lead. Wisconsin’s record is 10-15, 3-9 in conference play. The Badgers play at Illinois Thursday. They beat the Illini in their first meeting this year – and haven’t won a game since.

>>Packers Guard Jerry Kramer Voting Into Pro Football Hall Of Fame

(Minneapolis, MN) — After years of waiting, Packers guard Jerry Kramer has been voted into the N-F-L Hall of Fame. His name was announced in Minneapolis Saturday as part of the lead-up to the Super Bowl. Kramer’s Hall of Fame class includes Bobby Beathard, Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Brian Dawkins, Randy Moss and Terrell Owens. The 82-year-old Kramer becomes the 13th member of the 1960s Packer dynasty inducted. The Class of 2018 will be inducted August 4th in Canton, Ohio.

>>Former Badger Star Watt Wins Payton Award

(Minneapolis, MN) — Former Wisconsin Badger star J.J. Watt has been named the Walter Payton N-F-L Man of the Year for his fundraising efforts after Hurricane Harvey. Watt actually played only five games in 2017 after suffering an injury. He had hoped to raise 200-thousand dollars to help hurricane victims after the storm devastated Houston. His effort wound up receiving more than 37-million dollars in donations in less than three weeks. Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson and Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen were the other two finalists for the Payton award.