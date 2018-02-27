Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Bucks Fall Behind, Make It Close, But Never Catch Up In 107-104 Loss

(Milwaukee, WI) — Sometimes you dig a hole you just can’t get out of. The Washington Wizards scored the first 14 points of the game Tuesday night and went on to beat Milwaukee 107-104. Trailing by 14 at half, the Bucks went on an 18-6 run to pull within two, but kept making critical errors and missing shots the rest of an otherwise-thrilling N-B-A game at the B-M-O-Harris Bradley Center. They cut the deficit to one point five different times and missed two chances in the closing seconds. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points, had 13 rebounds, eight assists, six blocked shots and three steals. Jabari Parker hit his first five shots and finished the game with 19 points in 27 minutes. It isn’t clear if Parker will play tonight when the Bucks are in Detroit meeting the Pistons.

>>Big Blows By Sogard, Franklin Power Milwaukee’s 6-3 Victory

(Phoenix, AZ) — Two swings of the bat accounted for all of Milwaukee’s runs in a 6-3 Cactus League win Tuesday. The damage was done by the bottom of the lineup. Number-nine hitter Eric Sogard cleared the bases with a double in the fifth inning and number-eight hitter Nick Franklin pounded a three-run homer in the sixth inning. Sogard leads the Brewers with six runs batted in this spring. Chase Anderson started the game and three 19 pitches — 18 for strikes. The right hander went two innings, striking out a pair and surrendering one hit.

>>Arbitrator Decides Against Packers On Bennett Bonus Challenge

(Indianapolis, IN) — An arbitrator has decided the Green Bay Packers won’t recuperate any of the signing bonus they paid to tight end Martellus Bennett. The Packers were trying to recover a pro-rated four-point-two million dollars after Bennett was released for failing to disclose a medical condition before signing a three-year, 21-million dollar contract. Bennett went on to play two games for the New England Patriots before a hamstring injury ended his season. The decision leaves Green Bay with the four-point-two million as dead money against the 2018 salary cap.

>>Michigan State Scandal Has University Of Wisconsin Checking Its Own House

(Madison, WI) — Athletics officials at the University of Wisconsin-Madison say a study of safety and security policies is preventative. Following sexual assault allegations at Michigan State University, U-W officials say they’re working to strengthen protocols. They say the study doesn’t come in response to any allegations here and it should be done by April. It will look into making sure interactions between athletes and medical and training staff are safe. Michigan State is at the center of controversy over the way it handled sexual assault allegations against former U-S-A Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar.