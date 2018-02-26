Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Marquette Outlasts Hoyas In OT 90-86

(Washington, DC) — Marquette connected on 18-of-31 3 pointers while beating Georgetown in overtime Monday 90-86. Both Andrew Rowsey and Sam Hauser scored 28 points for the Golden Eagles. Rowsey scored Marquette’s final nine points in the overtime period. The Hoyas scored the first four points of the extra frame, then Rowsey nailed a 3-pointer, two free throws, a mid-range jumper and two more free throws to seal the victory. Marquette’s record improves to 17-12 and 8-9 in Big East Conference games. Georgetown was dominant in the paint, but Marquette’s long-range sharp shooting finally provided the offense necessary.

>>Media: Happ Named 1st Team All-Big Ten

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin’s junior forward Ethan Happ was named first-term All Big Ten Conference by the media for the 2017-2018 season. He finished in the top ten in all offensive categories, including fifth in scoring with 18 points-a-game and fourth in rebounds with eight-point-two-a-game. Coaches named Happ to the second team. Guard Brad Davison was named to the all-freshman team after scoring just under 12 points-a-game. Senior Aaron Moesch received the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

>>Jabari Parker Playing Time Increasing

(Milwaukee, WI) — Forward Jabari Parker is coming off his best performance of the season eight games after returning from surgery and rehab of a knee injury. He scored 18 points in 24 minutes against New Orleans Sunday. Parker expects to get more playing time when the Milwaukee Bucks host Washington tonight (Tuesday) at 7:00 P-M. Matthew Dellavedova was a limited participant in Monday’s practice. He’s been out since February 4th with a sprained ankle and there is no timetable for his return. Coach Joe Prunty has said he won’t be ready for the Wizards game.

>>2 Badger Women Earn Big Ten Conference Honors

(Madison, WI) — Cayla McMorris and Marsha Howard have earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. McMorris is a six-foot senior guard who has scored more than one-thousand points in her career. She leads the Badgers with 13-point-four points-a-game. Howard is a six-foot junior who is averaging 12-point-four points-a-game and is 15th in the conference with seven rebounds-a-game. The Badgers play Northwestern Wednesday at 12:30 P-M in the opening game of the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis. Wisconsin is seeded 13th.