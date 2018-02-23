Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Michigan State Earns Big Ten Title, But It Wasn’t Easy

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers lost the final game of the regular season, but they went down fighting. The heavily-favored Michigan State Spartans finally prevailed at the Kohl Center Sunday afternoon 68-63. The Spartans’ 12th straight win earned them the Big Ten Conference title. Freshman Brad Davison led the scrappy Badgers with 30 points. He was sidelined momentarily in the second half when he aggravated his injured left shoulder, but he came back out of the locker room and his team’s next six straight points to charge up the crowd. Cassius Winston scored 20 points and was six-for-six on 3-pointers for Michigan State. Wisconsin carries the number-nine seed into this week’s conference tournament, playing Maryland Thursday.

>>Last-Second Shot Doesn’t Count — Bucks Lose To New Orleans 123-121

(Milwaukee, WI) — A Jason Terry 3-pointer that would have won the game was waved off as the Milwaukee Bucks dropped a 123-121 overtime decision to New Orleans. A replay confirmed Terry’s shot was after the buzzer. The Bucks had led most of the way and were up by 18 early in the second half. Khris Middleton’s 25 points topped the scoring column while Giannis Antetokounmpo was having a bad shooting night. He had 20 points, but missed 12 of his 18 shots, including the last eight. The Bucks play at Washington against the Wizards Tuesday at 7:00 P-M.

>>Marquette Men Need Consistency In Last Week Of Regular Season

(Washington, DC) — The Marquette Golden Eagles have two more regular season games to erase the memory of Saturday’s disappointing 70-62 loss to DePaul. Marquette has struggled with finding any type of consistency all season. The Eagles play at Georgetown tonight (Monday). It all went bad Saturday in Chicago. Marquette shot barely 40 percent from the field, including less than 30 percent on 3-pointers. The Eagles turned the ball over 15 times and gave up 19 offensive rebounds, while going six minutes without a score in the second half. Georgetown has had some of the same problems. Hopefully, Marquette can exploit that in the next-to-last game of the regular season.

>>Marquette Women Claim Big East Title

(New York, NY) — A 76-57 win at St. John’s Sunday afternoon gave the Marquette women’s basketball team its first-ever Big East regular season title. Marquette and DePaul each finished with 15-3 records, but the Eagles get the number-one seed in the conference tournament under the league’s tie-breaking procedures. They will be idle until Sunday. Allazia Blockton had 19 points in the win over the Red Storm.

>>Brewers Take 5-1 Spring Training Game From Arizona Diamondbacks

(Scottsdale, AZ) — A pair of veteran pitchers trying to make the Milwaukee Brewers’ roster provided three scoreless innings in a 5-1 win over Arizona Sunday. Yovani Gallardo walked two in his scoreless outing and lefty Wade Miley also walked a pair, but struck out two in two innings. Hernan Perez and Ji-Man Choi combined for four hits and drove in all five Milwaukee runs. Choi had a two-run homer in the seventh. The Brewers have won three out of four spring training games, with a 2:05 P-M contest today against the Indians.