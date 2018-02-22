Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Wisconsin Badgers Heating Up As Regular Season Winds Down

(Rosemont, IL) — The Wisconsin Badgers have built a modest three-game winning streak in Big Ten Conference games after beating Northwestern Thursday 70-64. Ethan Happ dominated inside play with 19 points and seven rebounds. He also had four steals, three assists and three blocked shots. Sophomore Brevin Pritzl’s 3-pointer with 29 seconds left proved critical, putting the Badgers up by four at 68-64. Khalil Iverson scored 16 and Andy Van Vliet came off the bench to add 14 for the Badgers, as they improved their overall record to 14-16, 7-10 in conference games. Wisconsin wraps up the regular season Sunday with a home game against Michigan State. If the Badgers are to qualify for their 20th consecutive N-C-A-A post-season, they will need to win next month’s conference tournament.

>>2 Brewers Sluggers To Be Honored By Team

(Phoenix, AZ) — The Milwaukee Brewers will induct slugger Geoff Jenkins into the team’s Walk of Fame before a July 24th game at Miller Park. Jenkins will become the 20th member after receiving 27-of-37 votes cast by the media and club executives. Another slugger, Prince Fielder, will join former Brewer general managers Harry Dalton and Doug Melvin on the Wall of Honor July 21st. The Milwaukee Braves Historical Association plans to induct pitcher Bob Buhl into the Braves Wall of Honor May 24th.

>>UW Hockey Goaltender Campbell Is Finalist For Patty Kazmaier Award

(Madison, WI) — Sophomore goaltender Kristen Campbell of the Wisconsin women’s hockey team has been named one of 10 finalists for the Patt Kazmaier Award. Her predecessor, Ann-Renee Desbiens, won the award last season. Campbell transferred to the University of Wisconsin after North Dakota ended its women’s hockey program. She is the 15th Badger to be named a finalist for the award which goes to the nation’s top performer. Campbell leads all Division One goalies in win-loss record (29-3-2), save percentage (.942), goals-against average (1.15) and shutouts (11). The award will be presented at the Frozen Four March 17th.

>>Wisconsin State Wrestling Tournament This Weekend

(Madison, WI) — A total of 560 high school wrestlers are competing in three divisions at the W-I-A-A state individual wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center. Competition started Thursday and runs through Saturday. Semifinals in all divisions start tonight (Friday) at 7:00 P-M. Championships will be determined Saturday beginning at 5:00 P-M. Burlington leads Division One with 11 qualifiers, Luxemburg-Casco has eight in Division Two and Stratford has nine in Division Three.