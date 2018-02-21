Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Marquette Beats St. John’s 85-73

(Milwaukee, WI) — Marquette went on a 17-1 run in the middle of the game while claiming an 85-73 win over St. John’s Wednesday night. Sam Hauser connected on five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points. The Golden Eagles were hot from beyond the arc, hitting 13-of-24. Andrew Rousey had four of the long bombs while scoring 19 points. The loss ends a four-game winning streak for the Red Storm. Bryan Trimble Junior and Shamorie Ponds had 19 points each for St. John’s. The Golden Eagles travel to DePaul Saturday for an 11:00 A-M game at the United Center. Marquette has won three of its last four games, improving its record to 16-11, 7-8 in the Big East Conference.

Team USA Wins Women's Hockey Gold

(Gangneung, KR) — Team U-S-A has won Olympic gold for the first time in 20 years, taking a 3-2 decision over Canada in overtime. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson’s shootout goal ended the Canadians’ winning streak on the world’s biggest stage for women’s hockey. There was a real Wisconsin flavor to the victory. Hilary Knight scored the Americans’ first goal and Brianna Decker was named M-V-P. The game was the fifth time the two teams had met in the Olympics in the gold medal game.

Construction Starts On Maryvale Baseball Park At End Of Spring Training

(Phoenix, AZ) — Renovations at the Milwaukee Brewers complex at Maryvale Baseball Park is slated to start at the end of spring training. A preview of the new-look facility was given Wednesday in Phoenix. The Brewers are chipping in at least 56-million dollars and the work should be done in time for 2019 spring training. The Phoenix City Council approved the plans in November. In return, the Brewers are committed to staying at that facility until at least 2042. Milwaukee had felt its training facilities were falling behind other Major League Baseball organizations with an Arizona presence. Now, the Brewers complex will be one of the most advanced.

Badgers Travel To Northwestern For Thursday Game

(Rosemont, IL) — The Wisconsin Badgers could use a road victory against Northwestern as they try to build some momentum going into the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Wisconsin has won three out of its last four, including an upset of number-six Purdue. Badgers coach Greg Gard has won six-of-11 games against teams ranked in the A-P Top-10. Wisconsin lost to Northwestern in the season’s first matchup, 60-52, but it has emerged a winner five of the last times while playing in Evanston, Illinois. Tip-off for tonight’s Big Ten Conference game at the United Center is set for 6:00 P-M.