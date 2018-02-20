Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Team USA Eliminated From Olympic Medal Competition

(Gangneung, KR) — Team U-S-A won’t be competing for a medal at the Winter Olympics after dropping a 3-2 game to the Czech Republic in a shootout. U-S forward Jim Slater scored a short-handed goal midway through the second period to tie the score and neither team could break that tie. An American shot bounced off the crossbar with less than three minutes left and the U-S had the man advantage with 1:20 remaining. University of Wisconsin head coach Tony Granato said his team played some “pretty good hockey” and the players said they “left it all on the ice.”

>>Praise Rolls In For Retiring Danica Patrick

(Daytona Beach, FL) — Following the last race of her eight-year NASCAR driving career, Wisconsin native Danica Patrick is being praised as a role model for young girls. Patrick was knocked out halfway through the Daytona 500 last weekend in a big pileup, so her final competition didn’t end the way she wanted. Following the race, driver Jimmie Johnson was one of the first to thank her — for her kindness to his daughters and for being such a positive role model. Several other NASCAR professionals went on social media to thank Patrick for breaking through the invisible barrier as the first woman to consistently race at the sport’s top level.

>>Bucks: Keep Rolling Or Break Under Tough Remaining Schedule?

(Milwaukee, WI) — The 25 games remaining in the Milwaukee Bucks schedule are basically even between home and road — so, no advantage there. The problem may be the strength of the teams the Bucks have to play. Milwaukee is 20-6 against teams with losing records and 12-19 against through at break-even or above. Fifteen of their last 25 opponents are above .500 right now. The Bucks return to the practice court today (Wednesday). The challenges start quickly, with a game against the Raptors followed by the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards.

>>Former Badger Coach Donates $500K To Cancer Research

(Madison, WI) — Former Badger basketball coach Bo Ryan already had it listed in his will, but he says he and his wife decided the half-million dollars to be donated to cancer research could do some good right now. The timetable for the donation was changed when Ryan’s college roommate died last month of pancreatic cancer. The money has been donated to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center. Ryan is hoping his donation can be matched during the annual Coaches versus Cancer Wisconsin Gala April 7th. He says the 500-thousand dollars can fund a research position for three-to-five years starting right now.