Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Badgers Beat Minnesota 73-63 In OT

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers wiped out a four-point deficit in the last minute-and-a-half to force an overtime, then dominated Minnesota on the way to a 73-63 win Monday night. Sophomore Brevin Pritzl hit a pair of crucial 3-pointers in the extra period, connected on six-of-nine in the game and finished with a career-high 20 points. Center Ethan Happ was double- and triple-teamed much of the way and didn’t score until the second half, but he tied the game with five seconds left. Happ was held to 10 points, but four came in O-T. The result was a ninth straight loss for the Gophers and it means Wisconsin will have a first-round bye in the Big Ten Conference Tournament. There are still two regular season games left, with the Badgers and Northwestern meeting in Rosemont Thursday.

>>U-S-A Hockey Team Qualifies For Olympic Quarterfinals

(Gangneung, KR) — Coach Tony Granato’s Team U-S-A blitzed Slovakia Monday night 5-1, qualifying for a spot in the Olympic quarterfinals against the Czech Republic. Ryan Donato of Harvard scored a pair of goals and Denver forward Troy Terry had three assists. The Americans next game is at 9:10 P-M tonight (Tuesday). The Czechs are undefeated at 3-0, but are considered beatable. If Team U-S-A wins, it is guaranteed to play in a medal game.

>>Brewers Hopeful For Guerra Bounce-Back

(Phoenix, AZ) — The Milwaukee Brewers hope starting pitcher Junior Guerra can recapture to his rookie season form after a solid winter of baseball. The Brewers asked him to skip playing in Venezuela two winters ago and he struggled last year. Guerra returned this off-season and posted an earned run average of 2.69 in 77 innings, including five starts in the league playoffs. That performance has Milwaukee hopeful he will perform in 2018 something like his rookie season, when he was 9-3 with an E-R-A of 2.81. The 33-year-old right hander is in competition for one of the last two starting positions on the team’s staff for 2018.

>>Team U-S-A Women Go For Gold … Again

(Pyeongchang, KR) — The United States will try to break Canada’s stranglehold on Olympic gold in women’s hockey. For a third straight Olympics, Team U-S-A has qualified for the gold medal game. The last time the Americans won was 1998, with Canada taking the four golds since then. A win over Finland puts Team U-S-A where it has always wanted to be — with a shot at the big prize in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Former Wisconsin Badger Hilary Knight will be playing in her third gold medal game. The team captain and another former Badger, Meghan Duggan, is also getting a third shot at gold.