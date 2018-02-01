Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Ice-Cold Start Dooms Wisconsin In 4th Straight Loss 60-52

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin and Northwestern had played six minutes and 22 seconds before the Badgers connected on their first field goal Thursday night. The Wildcats’ 18-1 run to start the Big Ten Conference game was too much to overcome and Wisconsin lost its fourth straight, 60-52. Khalil Iverson led the Badgers with 15 points, while Ethan Happ was held to 14. The six-foot-five Iverson also had nine rebounds. The home team managed to cut the lead to 52-46, but Northwestern hit eight straight free throws at the end of the game. The teams combined to shoot just 29 percent in the second half. Wisconsin looks for victory on the road Sunday at Maryland.

4-Game Win Streak Ends In Minneapolis — Bucks Fall 108-89

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Minnesota Timberwolves roared to a 21-point halftime lead on the way to Thursday’s 108-89 win over Milwaukee. The Wolves are 21-6 at home this season, second only to San Antonio’s 22 home court wins. They led at half 60-39. Khris Middleton topped Bucks scoring with 21 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 17, and pulled down 15 rebounds. The loss ended Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak. Point guard Eric Bledsoe was held out of the action with a sore ankle. His replacement in the starting lineup, Malcolm Brogdon, hurt himself on a dunk and had to be helped off the court. Forward Jabari Parker returns to action tonight (Friday) when Milwaukee hosts the New York Knicks.

Brewers Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale February 17

(Milwaukee, WI) — Single-game tickets for the Milwaukee Brewers will go on sale February 17th at the team’s annual Arctic Tailgate. The first two-thousand fans in line will get a free brat, soda and a Brewers knit cap. For fans who camp out, the team will have live music, games and activities, with food and drinks available. A limit of four tickets per person for opening day will be available. Fans can start to line up at noon, Friday, February 16th.

Brewers Continue Search For Pitching Ace

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers haven’t given up on getting a pitching ace from Tampa Bay, but they may have to go the free agent route. Several sources say Milwaukee is trying to trade for right hander Chris Archer, but the Rays may be lukewarm on the outfielders the Brewers are offering. Right now, M-L-B insider Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports says a deal appears “unlikely.” The Brewers have made an official offer to Yu Darvish and could try to sign pitchers like Jake Arrieta or Alex Cobb — a former Tampa Bay pitcher.

QB Aaron Rodgers Not Consulted In Departure Of QB Coach Van Pelt

(Green Bay, WI) — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was apparently out of the loop when the team decided not to retain quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt. Rodgers tells E-S-P-N the move was made without consulting him. When head coach Mike McCarthy was interviewed last month about this situation, he indicated it was Van Pelt’s choosing — the assistant wanted to be able to look at other opportunities. How this affects Rodgers signing a new contract with Green Bay isn’t clear yet. He becomes a free agent at the end of the 2019 season and the team wants to lock him up.