Wisconsin Sports 2-19

>>Minnesota Gophers Try To Beat Border Rival Badgers For 1st Time Since 2009

(Madison, WI) — A once-promising basketball season has disappointed followers of the 14-14 Minnesota Gophers. That team plays Wisconsin for the only time this season in a game tonight in Madison. Center Reggie Lynch and forward Amir Coffey won’t take the court. Lynch is facing criminal charges and Coffey had to undergo surgery. The Badgers are coming off a huge upset of number-six Purdue last week by a 57-53 score. Their record of 12-16 reflects how inexperienced the roster is, but the win over the Boilermakers offers promise for the future. Tip-off is at 8:00 P-M at the Kohl Center.

>>NBA Stars Offer 1st Competitive All-Star Game In Years

(Los Angeles, CA) — For the first time in a few years, the N-B-A All-Star game was competitive and more than just a long-range shooting exhibit, with a lot of dunks. After trailing most of the way, Team LeBron came from behind to beat Team Steph 148-145 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Milwaukee forward Giannis Atetokounmpo had 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes. His dunk with 2:48 remaining put Team Steph ahead by three points, but LeBron James led his side to the come-from-behind victory. James was named M-V-P for the third time, scoring 29 points, with 10 rebounds and eight assists.

>>Brewers Season Opener 38 Days Away

(Phoenix, AZ) — Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar is getting some attention for his physical conditioning. Aguilar is down about 10 pounds from his playing weight last season after a six-week, cardio-heavy program to get into better shape. He admits he played last season at “290-something.” The Brewers begin exhibition play this week with split-squad games against the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants Friday. Both games will start at 2:05 P-M Central Time.

>>Wisconsin Women’s Hockey Earns 1st-Round Bye

(Madison, WI) — The University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team will have a first-round bye this weekend in the W-C-H-A playoffs. The Badgers will return to action Saturday, March 3rd, in a game at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. Senior Maddie Rolfes scored a goal late in the first period Saturday to lead U-W to a 1-0 win over Minnesota in the final game of the regular season. Wisconsin finishes with a 29-3-2 record. The Badgers swept the Golden Gophers in the season series for the first time in program history.

>>Golden Eagles Rally From 15 Down, Beat Creighton 90-86

(Omaha, NE) — The Marquette Golden Eagles are trying to build some momentum as the season winds down. It could take a championship in the Big East Conference tournament to earn a position in the N-C-A-A. A 90-86 Saturday win over Creighton is a good step. Playing without top scorer Markus Howard for much of the game, the Eagles wiped out a 15-point deficit on the road. Andrew Rowsey led the way with 21 points. Marquette hosts St. John’s Wednesday night at the B-M-O Harris Bradley Center.