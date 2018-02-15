mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
«

Wisconsin Sports 2-16

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

 

>>Inspired Badgers Upset No. 6 Purdue 57-53

(Madison, WI)  —  With former star Frank Kamisky in the crowd, the Wisconsin Badgers came up with a huge upset Thursday night, beating number-six Purdue 57-53.  Kaminsky’s number-44 uniform was hung in the rafters during a halftime ceremony.  Ethan Happ scored 21 points and had 12 rebounds for Wisconsin, while Brad Davison added 16.  Purdue missed a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to lose a third straight game.  Brevin Pritzl hit three clutch free throws in the final 19 seconds.  Wisconsin fans rushed the court at the end, with Kaminsky there, too, towering over the crowd.  The Badgers are back in action next Monday at home against Minnesota.

 

>>Denver Deadly From Long Range (24-of-40 3-Pointers) At Milwaukee

(Milwaukee, WI)  —  The Denver Nuggets connected on 24-of-40 3-point shots while taking a 134-123 win at Milwaukee Thursday night.  Forward Nikola Jokic had a triple-double with two minutes to go in the first half and finished with 30 points, 15 rebounds and 17 assists.  The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo matched him with a triple-double of his own — 36 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.  Milwaukee trailed most of the game, but pulled with five, 83-78, midway through the third period.  Denver went on a 12-3 run and wasn’t threatened again.  The Bucks open the second half of the season after the All-Star break with a game at Toronto next Thursday.

 

>>NFL Experts:  Cobb Could Be Salary Cap Casualty

(Green Bay, WI)  —  N-F-L teams are looking at contracts and making money decisions leading up to a deadline in mid-March.  League experts look at Randall Cobb’s 12-point-seven-million dollar cap hit and speculate about his future with the Packers.  After Davante Adams signed his deal in December, Green Bay has almost 36-million dollars tied up in salaries for Cobb, Adams and Jordy Nelson.  Although Nelson had a sub-par 2017 season and is four years older than Cobb, he also has that uncanny connection with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

 

>>Brewers SP Nelson Joins Team At Spring Training

(Phoenix, AZ)  —  Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson says he is still ahead of schedule on his recovery from shoulder surgery.  Nelson has joined his team at the Maryvale Ballpark Complex in Phoenix for spring training.  He will open the 2018 season on the disabled list after looking like an emerging staff ace last summer.  Nelson is currently taking part in all fielding drills and throwing from 60 feet so far.  When he reaches 90 feet, he says things will “accelerate.”  He says he doesn’t plan to look at the calendar, just letting his recovery continue at its current pace.  He has no specific timeline for a return to the Miller Park mound — for now.

 

>>University Of Wisconsin Athletics Asks For 8% Spending Authority Hike

(Madison, WI)  —  The University of Wisconsin Athletics Department is seeking an eight-percent increase in its spending authority for the next budget year.  That’s a little more than double the normal request.  The Athletic Board will be asked today (Friday) to approve a spending plan including just over 143-million dollars in expenses.  Details of the request were handed to the board’s Finance, Facilities and Operations Committee Wednesday, but no vote was taken.  The bigger-than-normal request is driven by an 11-point-six percent increase in salaries and benefits.

 

