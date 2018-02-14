Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Number-44 Jersey Headed For The Kohl Center Rafters

(Madison, WI) — It Will be a “feel good” night at the Kohl Center, no matter what the scoreboard says. The uniform number-44 worn by former national player of the year Frank Kaminsky will be honored at halftime of the game between Wisconsin and Purdue. Kaminsky led the Badgers to the Final Four in consecutive seasons, winning the Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy and the Oscar Robertson Trophy during his U-W career. Tonight’s (Thursday’s) game against number-six Purdue may not be as pleasant. The Boilermakers won the first meeting between the two teams 78-50 and they bring a 23-4 record into the 6:00 P-M contest. The 11-16 Badgers are trying to bounce back after an 83-72 loss to Michigan last time out.

>>Tight Defense A Big Reason For Bucks’ Surge

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks have plenty of scorers, led by forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it may be a tight defense which deserves most of the credit for the team winning nine out of its last 11 games. The Bucks have moved into fourth place in the N-B-A Eastern Division with a record of 32-24. They’ve held their opponents to less than 100 points in eight of the 11 games under interim coach Joe Prunty. Detroit is in town for tonight’s (Thursday’s) 7:00 P-M contest. One of the newcomers, Eric Bledsoe, says it’s mostly about effort. Ironically enough, the defense has been much better while two of the team’s best defenders — Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Dellavedova — have been sidelined with injuries.

>>He’s Wearing #88, Maybe Montgomery Should Be A Receiver Again

(Green Bay, WI) — The experiment of putting Ty Montgomery at running back wasn’t really a failure. He was effective, but he couldn’t stay healthy. Montgomery was limited to 71 carries in eight games last season while he struggled with rib and wrist injuries. Surgery ended his season. With the development of Jamal Williams, Aaron Jones and Devante Mays, a move to the slot, or wide receiver, might be better for the man who still wears uniform number-88. One strong argument for the move is that Montgomery has averaged eight-point-24 yards after the catch over the last two seasons — 10th-best among all N-F-L players.

>>Brewers Sign Lefty Wade Miley To Minor-League Contract

(Phoenix, AZ) — The Milwaukee Brewers continue the search for starting pitching by signing left-hander Wade Miley to a contract. The 31-year-old Miley has agreed to a minor-league contract with a two-and-a-half-million dollar salary if he makes the major league roster. The deal includes more than three-million dollars in incentives. Miley won 16 games while pitching for Arizona five years ago, but he has struggled the last two seasons. He was 8-15 with Baltimore in 2017, with a five-point-61 earned run average. He led the American League with 93 walks.

>>Madison West, Monona Grove Favorites As Boys Swim Meet Begins

(Madison, WI) — The 94th annual W-I-A-A state boys swimming and diving championships will be held at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium Friday and Saturday. Monona Grove is a heavy favorite in Division Two, which starts Friday afternoon. Monona Grove is going for a fourth straight title. Madison Edgewood and Ashwaubenon are thought to be the best of the rest of the field. Division One starts Saturday morning, with Madison West given a slight edge over defending champion Waukesha Catholic-Catholic Memorial. Middleton and Madison Memorial could make some noise.