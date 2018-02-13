Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Bucks Hold Off Stubborn Atlanta After Returning Home 97-92

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks built double-digit leads a couple of times before outlasting the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday night 97-92. Khris Middleton was his team’s scoring leader with 21 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a pair of important field goals in the closing minutes. Antetokounmpo finished the game with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Milwaukee scored eight straight points after the Hawks had tied the score at 84 with three-and-a-half minutes to go. The Bucks have won nine-of-11 games under interim coach Joe Prunty. They host Denver Thursday in their last court action before the All-Star break.

>>Bucks’ Value Rising Rapidly — Tops $1B

(Milwaukee, WI) — Forbes magazine reports the value of N-B-A franchises has sky-rocketed over the last five years, with more to come. The Milwaukee Bucks have an estimated value of nearly one-point-one-billion dollars, up 37 percent in just one season. League franchise values have tripled since 2013. Big investors think the N-B-A has better potential to grow overseas than the N-F-L. Although Milwaukee is just 26th of the 30 teams, its value has nearly doubled from the 550-million dollars Wes Edens and Mark Lasry paid to buy it from retired Senator Herb Kohl in 2014.

>>Former Bucks 1st Round Pick Signed Off Waivers

(Oshkosh, WI) — A player who once scored 55 points in a game for the Milwaukee Bucks has been signed off waivers and will be playing for the Wisconsin Herd in the N-B-A’s G-League. Brandon Jennings was the number-10 overall pick in the 2009 draft. He played four seasons with the Bucks, averaging 17 points and five-point-seven assists-a-game. Jennings was traded to the Detroit Pistons four seasons ago and had been averaging almost 28 points-a-game this season in the Chinese C-B-A. Jennings is expected to make his first appearance for the Wisconsin Herd February 21st at Menominee Nation Arena.

>>3 Seniors Play Their Final Game For Badger Women’s Basketball

(Madison, WI) — Three seniors will take the Kohl Center basketball court for the final time in their collegiate careers tonight (Wednesday) when they play Rutgers. Cayla Morris, Kendall Shaw and Malayna Johnson will likely be emotional playing in front of the home crowd. Their years haven’t included as many victories as they would have hoped. Wisconsin is wrapping up its seventh straight losing campaign and the Badgers have lost 81 of 115 games in the last four seasons. McMorris has been the most successful of the three, scoring one-thousand-16 points to rank 24th on the school’s all-time scoring list.

>>Possible Preview Of Gold Medal Game: USA V. Canada Thursday

(Gangneung, KR) — The two heavyweights of women’s hockey square off in what could be a preview of the 2018 Winter Olympics gold medal game Thursday. Team U-S-A plays Team Canada in a preliminary round showdown. Both squads are 2-0 so far. Canada is going for its fifth straight Olympic gold medal in the South Korean games. It scored twice to come from behind at Sochi four years ago. Of the four straight victories by the Canadians, three of them came at the expense of Team U-S-A. Several former Badgers play for both of the teams.