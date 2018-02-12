Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Bucks Host Atlanta Without Henson, Dellavedova

(Milwaukee, WI) — Only Utah and Houston are hotter than the Milwaukee Bucks as they host Atlanta tonight (Tuesday) at the B-M-O Harris Bradley Center. The Bucks have won eight-out-of-10 and are coming off a 111-104 win over Orlando last Saturday. John Henson and Matthew Dellavedova are sidelined for the 7:00 P-M game. The Bucks are a half-game behind Washington and two games behind Cleveland in the Eastern Conference standings as they sit in fifth place. Atlanta has lost two-out-of-three, but beat Detroit Sunday 118-115. Houston has won eight-in-a-row and Utah is working on a 10-game winning streak.

>>Granato: Team Doesn’t Need A Miracle

(Gangneung, KR) — The coach of Team U-S-A says his hockey squad doesn’t need a miracle at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Coach Tony Granato of the University of Wisconsin Badgers says they just need to play their best. Team U-S-A opens its Olympic schedule with a Wednesday game against Slovenia. The Americans aren’t given much chance to medal because the roster includes no N-H-L players this time. Granato’s players are from the college ranks, the American Hockey League and Americans playing professionally in Europe.

>>Brewers Spring Training Officially Opens Thursday

(Maryvale, AZ) — Many of the players are already at the Milwaukee Brewers complex, but — officially — 2018 Spring Training doesn’t start until Thursday at Maryvale Baseball Park in Phoenix. A surprisingly good 2017 season and the acquisitions of Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich have added excitement to the spring games. Fans and team officials are hoping the rebuilding effort continues to pay off this season. The Brewers completed a couple of transactions Monday, signing pitcher Hiram Burgos and re-signing outfielder Quintin Berry.

>>2nd UW Basketball Jersey Soon To He Hanging In Kohl Center

(Madison, WI) — The uniform number-44 worn by Frank Kaminsky will be hung from the rafters in the Kohl Center during a halftime ceremony Thursday. Kaminsky was the star of back-to-back Final Four Badger teams and was named consensus national player of the year for the 2014-2015 season. Kaminsky won the Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy and the Oscar Robertson trophy while leading the Badgers to within one win of the national championship. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the game against number-six Purdue, which tips off at 6:00 P-M. The only other men’s basketball number honored by the Badgers is the number-eight worn by Ab Nicholas in the 1950s.