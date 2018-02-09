Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Wolverines Build Huge Lead, Withstand Wisconsin Rally 83-72

(Madison, WI) — Michigan blew a good portion of its 22-point halftime lead, but not all of it, in an 83-72 win at Wisconsin Sunday. The Wolverines were shooting the lights out in the first half, hitting seven-of-nine 3-pointers on the way to a 44-22 margin. Ethan Happ then led the Badgers’ charge from way behind, scoring 18 of his game-high 29 points in the second half. The Badgers cut the deficit to eight points with about two-and-a-half minutes to go, but never got closer. Wisconsin faces another ranked opponent at home Thursday when number-three Purdue shows up at the Kohl Center. The Badgers will bring an 11-16 record into that game, 4-10 in conference play.

>>Former Badgers Big In USA’s 3-1 Win Over Finland

(Gangneung, KR) — Former Wisconsin Badger Hilary Knight had the assist on the game-winning goal for Team U-S-A in its 3-1 win over Finland Sunday. The Americans won their sixth straight Olympic opener and beat Finland for a seventh straight time in international competition. Knight and Brianna Decker had assists in the game. Meghan Duggan, captain of the U-S-A team, had one shot on goal. The Americans play the “Olympic Athletes from Russia” Tuesday.

>>Experts: Brewers Offer For Darvish “Over-Stated”

(Milwaukee, WI) — Some baseball experts now say the Milwaukee Brewers’ interest in free agent pitcher Yu Darvish was over-stated. General Manager David Stearns apparently won’t confirm an offer was ever made — even though national reports suggested Milwaukee’s pitch included at least five years and 100-million dollars. The Cubs now have a scary-good pitching staff to go with all that offense, but that doesn’t mean the Brewers will panic and sign Jake Arrieta to a big deal. One suggestion is the reports of a big Milwaukee offer to Darvish came from representatives for the pitcher who wanted to push the market higher.

>>Bad Weekend Puts Badger Men’s Hockey Under Pressure

(Madison, WI) — The sweep against Minnesota is a damaging blow for the Wisconsin men’s hockey team. The Badgers fell from third in the Big Ten to fifth and they have a weekend off to think about it. Head coach Tony Granato is in South Korea with the U-S-A hockey team and his assistants don’t want him to return to find things in a mess. If the post-season started today, Wisconsin would travel to Minnesota for a series against the Gophers — the team that just dominated them.

>>Wisconsin Native Danica Patrick Hanging Them Up After Daytona

(Daytona Beach, FL) — NASCAR driver Danica Patrick ends her career a week from Sunday at the Daytona 500. One last time she will drive the Number-7 GoDaddy Chevrolet Camaro Z-L-1 for Premium Motorsports. The legendary race starts at 1:30 P-M Central time February 18th and it marks the end of her NASCAR career. The final racing start for the Beloit native will come Memorial Day weekend at the Indianapolis 500.