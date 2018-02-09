mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Wisconsin Sports 2-12

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

 

>>Wolverines Build Huge Lead, Withstand Wisconsin Rally 83-72

(Madison, WI)  —  Michigan blew a good portion of its 22-point halftime lead, but not all of it, in an 83-72 win at Wisconsin Sunday.  The Wolverines were shooting the lights out in the first half, hitting seven-of-nine 3-pointers on the way to a 44-22 margin.  Ethan Happ then led the Badgers’ charge from way behind, scoring 18 of his game-high 29 points in the second half.  The Badgers cut the deficit to eight points with about two-and-a-half minutes to go, but never got closer.  Wisconsin faces another ranked opponent at home Thursday when number-three Purdue shows up at the Kohl Center.  The Badgers will bring an 11-16 record into that game, 4-10 in conference play.

 

>>Former Badgers Big In USA’s 3-1 Win Over Finland

(Gangneung, KR)  —  Former Wisconsin Badger Hilary Knight had the assist on the game-winning goal for Team U-S-A in its 3-1 win over Finland Sunday.  The Americans won their sixth straight Olympic opener and beat Finland for a seventh straight time in international competition.  Knight and Brianna Decker had assists in the game.  Meghan Duggan, captain of the U-S-A team, had one shot on goal.  The Americans play the “Olympic Athletes from Russia” Tuesday.

 

>>Experts:  Brewers Offer For Darvish “Over-Stated”

(Milwaukee, WI)  —  Some baseball experts now say the Milwaukee Brewers’ interest in free agent pitcher Yu Darvish was over-stated.  General Manager David Stearns apparently won’t confirm an offer was ever made — even though national reports suggested Milwaukee’s pitch included at least five years and 100-million dollars.  The Cubs now have a scary-good pitching staff to go with all that offense, but that doesn’t mean the Brewers will panic and sign Jake Arrieta to a big deal.  One suggestion is the reports of a big Milwaukee offer to Darvish came from representatives for the pitcher who wanted to push the market higher.

 

>>Bad Weekend Puts Badger Men’s Hockey Under Pressure

(Madison, WI)  —  The sweep against Minnesota is a damaging blow for the Wisconsin men’s hockey team.  The Badgers fell from third in the Big Ten to fifth and they have a weekend off to think about it.  Head coach Tony Granato is in South Korea with the U-S-A hockey team and his assistants don’t want him to return to find things in a mess.  If the post-season started today, Wisconsin would travel to Minnesota for a series against the Gophers — the team that just dominated them.

 

>>Wisconsin Native Danica Patrick Hanging Them Up After Daytona

(Daytona Beach, FL)  —  NASCAR driver Danica Patrick ends her career a week from Sunday at the Daytona 500.  One last time she will drive the Number-7 GoDaddy Chevrolet Camaro Z-L-1 for Premium Motorsports.  The legendary race starts at 1:30 P-M Central time February 18th and it marks the end of her NASCAR career.  The final racing start for the Beloit native will come Memorial Day weekend at the Indianapolis 500.

 

