Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

Marquette Falls Apart At Home Against Butler 92-72

(Milwaukee, WI) — Needing a win against a quality opponent, Marquette fell far short in a 92-72 loss to Butler at home Wednesday night. The Golden Eagles’ hopes to make the N-C-A-A tournament are fading along with the disappointment of a blowout defeat. The game was tied at 18 when Butler went on a 10-point run and Marquette trailed by as much as 30 in the second half. Markus Howard scored 26 to lead the Eagles, but senior Andrew Rowsey was shut out, missing all six shots he took. Tyler Wideman led Butler with 23. Marquette faces another big test when Providence visits Sunday.

Wisconsin Hosts Northwestern Thursday Night

(Madison, WI) — Maybe the Kohl Center home court will help the Wisconsin Badgers get back on the winning track. The Badgers host Northwestern in a Big Ten Conference game, trying to break a three-game losing streak. Wisconsin’s record is 10-13 and the Badgers have lost seven-of-10 conference games. It’s the first meeting with the Wildcats, who bring a 13-10 record into Madison, including 4-6 in conference. Northwestern is coming off a 58-47 loss to Michigan on the road. The Badgers were whipped by Nebraska 74-63 last time out.

College Basketball Coach, Son Charged With Battery, Disorderly Conduct

(Waukesha, WI) — Waukesha County authorities have filed formal charges of battery and disorderly conduct against the former basketball coach at U-W-Rock County and his 20-year-old son. Coach Jamal Mosley is accused of attacking a referee after a game January 3rd. Mosley says referee Patrick Anderson disrespected him during the game, calling him “boy.” Witnesses say the coach grabbed Anderson by the shoulders, spun him around and got in his face, then pushed him and began punching him. When Mosley’s son, J’shon, ran up, he allegedly joined the attack. U-W-Rock County says Mosley resigned last week.

Boys, Girls Volleyball Tournaments To Be Merged

(Stevens Point, WI) — The W-I-A-A Board of Control has approved a plan to combine the boys and girls volleyball tournaments starting in 2019. The girls tournament has been played at the Resch Center in Green Bay since 2002. The boys have been playing their tournament at Wisconsin Lutheran College. The statewide organization hopes combining the events will help grow boys volleyball. There were 56 boys teams in Wisconsin last season, mostly concentrated in Milwaukee, Madison and the Fox Valley. There were 475 girls teams.