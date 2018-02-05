mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Theodore (Ted) Joseph Strzok SR.

Theodore (Ted) Joseph Strzok, SR., 91, of Ladysmith, formerly of Holcombe, passed from this life Saturday, February 3rd at his home surrounded by his children.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 7th, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lublin, with Father Phillip J. Juza officiating.  Military Honors will be conducted by the Lublin American Legion Post #547 following services at the Church.

A private burial will be in the Church Cemetery at a later date.  Visitation will be from 4-8 PM with a 8PM Vigil Prayer Service on Tuesday, February 6th, at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell, and visitation will also be One hour prior to the Funeral Mass Wednesday morning at the Church.  Express online condolences at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com

