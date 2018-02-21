mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Steven C. Kelly

Steven C. Kelly, 68 of Glen Flora, died on Saturday, February 17th, at his home.  He is survived by his fiancé, Brenda Allberty, 6 children, Missy, Steven, JR., Billy, Charmaine, Daniel and Christy.  2 brothers, Gary and Robert, 3 sisters, Nina, Beverly Jo, and Bille, many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Private family services for Steven Kelly were held at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.  Burial will be at a later date in Glenview Cemetery in Glen Flora.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Rusk County News February 21, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-21-18 A nicer but cold day for the midweek as high pressure drops from Minnesota down into Iowa. This will bring us plenty of sunshine through the day but also a chilly west wind with highs only around 20. Average highs are now around 30 so we will be a good 10 degrees […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 2-21 February 21, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)   >>Team USA Eliminated From Olympic Medal Competition (Gangneung, KR)  —  Team U-S-A won’t be competing for a medal at the Winter Olympics after dropping a 3-2 game to the Czech Republic in a shootout.  U-S forward Jim Slater scored a short-handed goal midway through the second period to tie […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Mavs owner Mark Cuban says he's to blame for keeping former employee after domestic violence incidents February 22, 2018
    Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was solely responsible for the decision to keep former Mavs.com reporter Earl K. Sneed on staff after two separate domestic violence incidents, telling ESPN on Wednesday that it was a "horrible mistake in hindsight." Sneed was fired this week in advance of Sports Illustrated publishing an investigative story about a […]
  • Warriors planning 2018 preseason game versus Kings in Seattle February 22, 2018
    The Golden State Warriors plan to host the first NBA game in Seattle since the SuperSonics moved to Oklahoma City following the 2007-08 season, sources told ESPN. The Warriors would face the Sacramento Kings during the 2018 preseason. The Sacramento Bee first reported the potential matchup. Golden State star Kevin Durant played his rookie season […]
  • The Latest: US-Canada women's hockey title game goes to OT February 22, 2018
    The women's gold medal hockey game between the United States and Canada is heading into overtime at the Pyeongchang Olympics
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus
Recent Posts

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.