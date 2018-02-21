Steven C. Kelly, 68 of Glen Flora, died on Saturday, February 17th, at his home. He is survived by his fiancé, Brenda Allberty, 6 children, Missy, Steven, JR., Billy, Charmaine, Daniel and Christy. 2 brothers, Gary and Robert, 3 sisters, Nina, Beverly Jo, and Bille, many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Private family services for Steven Kelly were held at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Burial will be at a later date in Glenview Cemetery in Glen Flora.