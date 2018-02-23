Shirley G. Benson
Shirley G. Benson, 89, of Bruce, died on Saturday, February 24th, at the Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by 3 sons, Jim and Dave Graves both of Exland and Bob Graves of Bruce, 4 daughters, Kathy Pokel and Marianne Graves of Exland, Sue Mansky and Nancy Booth both of Bruce, 23 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Wayne of Exland and sister Leona Winter of Radisson, many nieces and nephews and her circle of friends.
Memorial services for Shirley Benson will be held on Saturday, March 3, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Visitation begins at 10 AM with a memorial service at 11 AM.
