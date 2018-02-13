Rusk County News

LDY-WJBL NEWS 2-14-18

*A WARM VALENTINE’S DAY WITH PLENTY OF SUNSHINE AND HIGHS NEAR 40*

We have reached the middle of February and so far we have only seen one day this month above average. That happened to be yesterday and it will be even warmer today! Highs haven’t risen above the freezing point in about three weeks, but we will finally see that today.

Plenty of sunshine on the way in addition to a continued southerly flow will help temperatures rise into the low 40s for many spots. A front to our west will be knocking on our door by later in the day, but the air will be so dry that we should not see any issues. Aside from a few extra clouds we will not see much impact from that front.

The passage of the front will bring some cooler air back into the area tomorrow, but it will remain warmer than average. Highs should still be able to rise into the low 30’s. Behind this front as colder air arrives, clouds will return and we may also see a few snow showers around the area mainly in the afternoon and evening. Accumulation looks minimal with half an inch or an inch at the very most. The sky is then expected to clear out at night, leading to a sunny but colder day on Friday when highs drop back down into the teens and 20’s.

Notice to Ladysmith Water Customers.

Frost levels in the City of Ladysmith are 6 feet deep and increasing. If your water service has froze in the past it is highly recommended you run a pencil size stream of water in one faucet to prevent it from freezing. Even if your water service has never froze in the past it is recommended to run water. You will not be reimbursed for the cost of the extra water. You will be responsible for the cost of thawing if your water service freezes. The City cannot thaw your water.

Tuesday, Representative James Edming (R-Glen Flora) proudly cast his vote in favor of Assembly Bill 835. This legislation will increase funding for the sparsity aid program for rural school districts as well as raise the low revenue adjustment for low spending districts.

This legislation helps ensure that our rural schools have the resources they need to provide a high quality education to their students, said Rep. Edming. AB 835 will have a positive impact on school districts across the 87th Assembly District which is why I am proud to co-author this important legislation.

Under AB 835, nearly every school in the 87th Assembly District would benefit through increased sparsity aid, an increase in the low revenue adjustment, or both.

Students in our rural schools deserve the same opportunities as students in other parts of the state, said Rep. Edming. I have spoken with educators and community leaders across the district who have shared how this legislation will positively impact their schools and communities. While this legislation does not fix all of the problems our rural schools face, it is a strong step in the right direction.

AB 835 was approved by the Assembly with wide bipartisan support and now advances to the State Senate for further consideration.

A legislative committee is getting ready to hold a hearing on pay raises for state workers.

The Joint Committee on Employment Relations is considering a compensation plan that calls a 2 percent across-the-board raise in mid-2018 and an across-the-board 2 percent raise at the beginning of 2019.

State positions that earn significantly less than their private sector counterparts would see raises ranging from 30 cents to 75 cents per hour and prison guards would see their pay ranges increase. Construction workers represented by the Wisconsin State Building Trades Negotiating Committee collective bargaining units would get a 1.26 percent raise in 2017-2018 raise rather than the 2 percent across-the-board raise in mid-2018.

The committee is set to hold a public hearing on the plan Wednesday morning in the state Capitol.

Americans cut back on purchases of cars, furniture and a variety of other products in January, pushing retail sales down by 0.3 percent, the biggest decline in 11 months.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the January decline, following no change in December, was the largest setback since a 0.5 percent fall in February of last year.

The slowdown follows three sizzling months from September through November, gains that propelled holiday sales to the strongest showing in a decade.

The January weakness was larger than had been expected and could trim overall growth forecasts for the current quarter. Many analysts have been forecasting the economy could expand at a solid 3 percent pace in the current quarter in large part because of a belief that consumer spending will remain strong.