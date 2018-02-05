WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-5-18

BELOW AVERAGE TEMPERATURES CONTINUE THIS WEEK, PLUS A FEW CHANCES OF MORE SNOW.

A bit milder temperatures headed our way today, but to our south another round of winter weather looks likely. A shortwave looks to bring accumulating snow to our region, although most of the impacts will be south of the Chippewa Valley. Flurries are possible for most of us today with light snow around the Coulee Region and heavier snow south.

Crawford County is expected to see several inches of snow and difficult driving conditions with lower visibility and snow covered roadways. A winter weather advisory is in effect. Allow extra time and plan for slower going if you are traveling south today.

The cold air returns on Tuesday. The skies will be clearing but afternoon highs will struggle to rise. A few locations could remain in the single digits. We will not see much of a wind, so it should not feel too much colder than what the thermometer will be reading, but still unseasonably cool. Usually in this final month of meteorological winter our highs are rising into the middle 20s with overnight lows still in the single digits. We might have to wait until the end of the weekend to see a return to more typical winter temperatures.

It looks like the next system arrives midweek with a few snow showers possible Wednesday. More cool temperatures can be expected that day with highs in the teens. Thursday looks dry but temperatures should remain about 10 degrees below average. The final day of the work week could feature yet another quick shot of some light snow. For now none of these events look major. Finally, there is indication of a gradual warm up heading into next weekend with a few snow showers and highs returning to the 20s by Sunday.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, Friday afternoon just before 1 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call of a snowmobile accident with injury on Forks Lane in Winter Township. According to the report, the accident was in Sawyer County. Life Link Rescue Unit was requested to land at Hacket Road and Skinner Creek Road. The Hawkins Fire Department was called to set up the landing zone. The patient was being moved by a Utility terrain vehicle. The patient arrived at the landing zone just after 3 PM and was then flown by Life Link to Luther Hospital. No other information was available.

At about 2:15 Friday afternoon, a Ladysmith Officer responded to a location on East 2nd Street South Ladysmith near Our Lady of Sorrows on a report of a hit and run crash. According to the report, a subject reportedly heard the crash and witnessed a possible suspect vehicle leaving the area. The vehicle was last seen heading South bound on East 2nd Street South. After an investigation, at about 4:30 PM the City Officer received information from another subject that the first subject may have been involved in the crash. The Officer located the vehicle that had damage consistent with a hit and run crash. Officers spoke with the first subject who admitted to backing into the complainants vehicle. The subject was cited for Hit and Run and Operating with out Insurance.

Saturday morning at about 2;40, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Lawrence Street, Ingram. According to the report, during the stop, the subject fled on foot. The County deputy returned to the vehicle to shut it off and observed a person who fled getting into another vehicle. The subject then ran into a trailer. The deputy was tracking fresh tracks through the snow. After a few minutes the deputy made contact with the subject who was taken into custody. The subject was transported to the LEC.

Just after 6 AM this (Monday) morning, Rusk County received from Chippewa County advising of a chimney fire at a location on County Highway M, Sheldon. People were being evacuated at the time. The Sheldon Fire Department and Sheldon ambulance were called to the scene. No other information was available.

A suspect is in custody after law enforcement officers responded to a report of a man with a gun inside a residence in Rice Lake Sunday morning.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the Barron County Emergency Response Team was called out to assist the Rice Lake Police Department.

The team was deployed using the armored vehicle and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The Rice Lake Police Department said more information is expected to be released Monday.