Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-2-18

*MORE FRIGID TEMPERATURES, PLUS THE RETURN OF SNOW HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND*

Happy Groundhog Day!

Sun Prairie Jimmy and Punxsutawney Phil agree…6 more weeks of winter! Both rodents saw their shadows this morning forecasting more cold weather.

It is certainly feeling like winter right now! And the feeling will continue for at least the next week! Winds are shifting to the southwest ahead of a front developing to our west. That southerly flow will bring temperatures into the upper single digits and low teens across the area. That’s a couple of degrees warmer than Thursday afternoon but still about 10 to 15 degrees below average for early February. Along with temperatures, clouds will also be increasing today out ahead of the next system that will bring some snow into the area by late this afternoon.

That next front is then forecast to bring another chance at some snow arriving later this afternoon and into this evening, but accumulation looks minimal. Snow should continue into tonight with another round of snow looks a bit more significant early Saturday. Temperatures will be able to rise a bit more tomorrow with highs in the teens, while we could end up with a few inches of new snow, this will not be a major event with a general 1-3″ expected for most. As always, though, be ready for some slippery spots on the roads. We all know… it doesn’t take much snow to make roads tricky, and this will be the case again to start the weekend. Behind this front another arctic air mass will be dropping out of Canada, sinking our temperatures again on Sunday. That day looks dry except for a few early morning lingering snow showers.

Sunshine mixed with clouds for the end of the weekend but it will be frigid again for the big game in Minneapolis. Highs will return to the single digits.. around 20 degrees below average. The coldest air will then start to moderate into early next week but we will have to watch this pattern for the track of clipper systems that could drop down into or near our area.

Thursday morning just before 9 AM, a male subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that he had a chimney fire at his residence on Adams Road, Bruce. The Bruce Fire Department was called to the scene. Bruce firemen were at the scene for about 20 minutes and no other information was available.

AAA and Budweiser are rolling out a program new to Wisconsin starting this Super Bowl weekend. The “Tow To Go” program offers anybody a free tow through AAA to prevent people from driving if they have been drinking. Tow To Go was first started in Florida 20 years ago and has been used by more than 25,000 drivers. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there were over 28,000 people arrested for OWI’s across the state in 2015. The program starts Friday Feb. 2nd and runs until 6 AM on Monday Feb. 5th. Under the program, people can get free tows home or to a safe location withing ten miles of where they are getting picked up. And the tow trucks can take you home with your car if need be. AAA says they plan to use the program for other major events this upcoming year, such as Memorial day and Independence day.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pay gains suggest employers are competing more fiercely for workers. Raises stemming from Republican tax cuts and minimum wage increases in 18 states also likely boosted pay.

The Labor Department says the unemployment rate remained 4.1 percent for a fourth straight month, the lowest level since 2000.

The figures point to an economy on strong footing even in its ninth year of expansion, fueled by global economic growth and healthy consumer spending at home.

The pickup in hourly wages, along with a recent uptick in inflation, may make it more likely that the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates more quickly in the coming months.

Get ready to … chuckle gently.

This year’s Super Bowl advertisers are minding their manners. They’re trying hard to steer clear of everything from politics to the #MeToo movement with lightly humorous ads that don’t offend.

So there will be little gross-out humor and few unexpected belly laughs this year. The goal is to capture the attention of the 111 million-plus viewers expected to tune in when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots on NBC on Sunday.

Thirty-second slots are going for more than $5 million for airtime alone. Many companies have released ads online early in hopes of generating extra buzz. But there are still a few surprises left, with Chrysler, E-Trade and Verizon yet to release their ads.

Hospitality venues, retailers and others on the fringe of the Twin Cities are capitalizing on the economic benefits generated by Super Bowl 52.

Businesses in Hudson and other surrounding cities in western Wisconsin within an easy commute to the NFL’s biggest game are cashing in on football fan traffic.

Hotel rooms in Hudson are going for as much as $500 a night. In nearby New Richmond, the regional airport will land more than two dozen private jets. U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis is about a 45-minute drive.

The State Journal says homeowners are listing their properties on Airbnb and other online sites for top dollar. A four-bedroom house in Hudson is renting for $1,250 a night with a five-night minimum.