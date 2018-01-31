Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-1-18

*A FRIGID FEW DAYS WITH SNOW RETURNING EARLY THIS WEEKEND*

*WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect for Buffalo, Jackson, Trempealeau and counties north until noon. Feels like temperatures as cold as -20 to -30 this morning.*

February is certainly coming in with a bang and a big reminder that winter is far from over! This is one month that can be cold and snowy despite being shorter in length. Usually this month we see about 7″ of snowfall and temperatures gradually rising. For this first day we can expect the complete opposite…dry weather and colder than normal highs. Blame an upper trough for the current climate, one that looks to dominate our weather in the coming days bringing well below average temperatures through the next week. So, at least we will have some time to get used to the cold again after several January thaws.

We should end up with a partly to mostly sunny sky today with arctic high pressure centered over the Northern Plains. Northwest winds will be funneling down the cold air, and after starting off below zero, temperatures will only be able to rise into the mid single digits by mid-afternoon. Those breezes will make it feel much colder however, with chill values through the day ranging between -10 and -20. The high will edge east at night, gradually dropping the winds with a clear sky and an opportunity to drop down into the -10’s early tomorrow morning. As the high weakens and slides to our southeast, Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds Friday and it will remain very cold with highs close to 10 above.

The next front is then forecast to bring another chance at some snow overnight Friday and into at least part of Saturday. Temperatures will be able to rise a bit more into Saturday with highs in the teens, while we could end up with a few inches of new snow, this will not be a major event. As always, though, be ready for some slippery spots on the roads. We all know…it doesn’t take much snow to make roads tricky, and this will be the case again to start the weekend. Behind this front another arctic air mass will be dropping out of Canada, sinking our temperatures again on Sunday.

At 1;45 PM Wednesday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call reporting a two vehicle accident on Highway 27 North, Ladysmith. According to the report, a Van was turning and a semi ran into it. The semi that went into the woods. Multiple injuries were reported. Rusk County deputies, the Ladysmith, Bruce and Exland Fire Departments, the Ladysmith and Sheldon ambulances and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene. A Rusk County deputy advised that the semi was on top of the van and one person was trapped. A Lifelink chopper was also called to the scene. Highway 27 was closed by the accident and traffic was rerouted. After about 45 minutes the subject was extracted from the vehicle. No report of injuries was available. S&R Towing was requested for an 18 wheeler that was full of paper products. At about 2:45 PM one of traffic was open on Highway 27. No other information was available.

According to the Rusk County police log, at about 6:20 PM Wednesday, a walk-in from a female advised that her son was hit by a truck at about 4:30 Wednesday morning. According to the report, her son was going out to his truck in the alley behind the house on 2nd Avenue, Sheldon, and something blew into the alley. He went to pick it up and he heard a vehicle rev up its engine and came toward him. The truck did not have its lights on and the young man tried to jump out of the way but slipped and rolled over the passenger side of the hood. The man went to work but was sent home due to hurting from the accident. He came to the LEC after coming from the RCMH ER. The man advised he was hi by a dark colored Ford-F250. He advised he did not want to be late to work and did not contact police about the incident. He sustained minor bruising. A Rusk County deputy reviewed camera footage of vehicles crossing Main Street at the time of the incident but no useful information was gathered there. The case is under investigation.

This past Tuesday the Ladysmith Family Restaurant for the seventh year, held their annual support to Emergency Services in Rusk County. Restaurant owner Hami Sabani donated 100% of the proceeds from their food sales all day Tuesday to the Ladysmith Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Ladysmith Fire Department. The total brought in was approximately $6,750 at the Family Restaurant. Hami Sabani issued each department, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Ladysmith Police Department and the Ladysmith Fire Department a check for $2,252. This may have been one of the highest years for this fundraising event.

Gov. Scott Walker says he is open to raising Wisconsin’s gas tax to access federal infrastructure money, a position that comes after he refused to raise the tax last year.

Walker said Thursday his position has not changed. He says any gas tax increase would have to be offset with savings elsewhere so the overall tax burden would not go up.

Walker last year told lawmakers he would not sign a budget that raised gas taxes.

On Wednesday President Donald Trump called for Congress to spend $1.5 trillion on infrastructure across the country. Walker says he hopes a “sizeable package” is approved and “we’re willing to invest to obtain those dollars.”

But Walker says the federal government should provide about 80 percent of the money, with the state contributing 20 percent.

Of the 14,253 bridges in Wisconsin, more than 1,000 of them are rated in poor condition.

A new report from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association shows most of the state’s worst are in southeastern Wisconsin.

The report says the bridge along Interstate 43 over Glendale Avenue, near Solly’s Grille and Sprecher Brewing Co. is the most traveled, structurally deficient bridge in Wisconsin.

Interstate 41 over Mill Road in Milwaukee is fourth on the structurally deficient list.

The term structurally deficient doesn’t necessarily mean the bridge is unsafe, it just means that some part of the bridge is rated in poor condition, whether that’s the deck above or the support system below.

The report shows seven of the state’s top 10 worst bridges are in Milwaukee, Racine or Kenosha counties.

The state estimates it could cost $2.6 billion to fix all of Wisconsin’s bridges.