Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-20-18

Snow, sleet and freezing rain are moving through area which will greatly impact the morning commute with very slippery conditions. It will be a fairly quick round however, moving away by around 8 am, while freezing drizzle may linger into the late morning hours. The afternoon will remain cloudy with perhaps a few scattered light snow showers into the evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 20’s. Additional accumulations will be fairly light, with up to an inch of snow/sleet in Eau Claire with more icing possible, while further north a few inches of snow could accumulate. With temperatures finally dropping down below 32 in southern areas, there will be a much better chance for freezing rain and a more significant ice accumulation there, perhaps up to an additional .25″. This is where we are likely to see the greatest impacts.

Clouds will then start to move out with clearing later at night as high pressure begins to take hold. Temperatures will drop down into the single digits later at night and it will be a colder day on Wednesday, though sun-filled with highs around 20.

The pattern will remain fairly active with southwest flow and another two or three systems we will be closely monitoring over the next week that could bring more snow and wintry mix chances. Thursday will start off dry with clouds increasing through the day. The first of these will then slide to our south and we could see a bit of light snow develop towards evening, though chances are better at night. This may bring an inch or two of accumulation but whatever we see here should be exiting by early Friday. Highs will be in the upper 20’s. Temperatures will continue to warm a bit more going into Friday and the weekend. Clouds will mix with sunshine on Friday with highs in the low 30’s and we can expect similar temperatures on Saturday. Meanwhile, low chances return for more snow during the day, with the next system passing pretty far to the south. The weekend would finish up with some sunshine on Sunday with readings in the mid 30’s.

Monday evening at about 7:10, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 from a male subject requesting a Rusk County deputy for a Domestic Complaint at a residence on Sunny Hill Road, Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, a female subject bit the complainant twice but does not want an ambulance that he will go on his own. He wanted deputies to respond to the residence to remove her from the house and he advised that she has been drinking today. After an investigation, the female was detained and then was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County Jail.

Ladysmith Police Monday afternoon received a phone call from a male subject who was reporting that someone had struck one of his buildings with a vehicle on East 2nd Street South. A City Officer responded to the business and the complainant walked over to the out building where the damage occurred. Pictures were taken and a Black Plastic cover was located at this location. The case is under investigation.

With the addition of three public school districts offering 4-year-old kindergarten to children and their families for the 2017-18 school year, Wisconsin now has 98.3 percent of communities that provide free public education to 4 year olds. The three new districts – Ashland, Brighton#1, and Hudson – will receive 4K start up grants to offset the lag in funding related to how students are counted for state aid purposes. The grants are authorized to provide $3,000 per student in the first year of a new 4k program and $1,500 per student in the second year. Districts offering 4-year old kindergarten in our area include, Ladysmith, Flambeau, Bruce, Lake Holcombe, Cornell, Winter, and Chetek/Wey.

Research is clear that young children develop important skills and gain a foundation for future learning through 4-year-old kindergarten programs.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court primary features two candidates trying to win over more liberal voters and one who is squarely backed by conservatives.

The two highest vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary will face one another in the April 3 election.

The winner will replace retiring Justice Michael Gableman on the court. He is part of a five-justice conservative majority. There are two liberal justices.

Madison attorney Tim Burns and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet were trying to appeal to Democrats in the race. Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock has the backing of the state Republican Party, anti-abortion groups and the National Rifle Association.

Burns has taken the unusual approach of stating his position on several issues. His opponents say that could force him to not hear cases before the Supreme Court on those topics.

An Augusta man is charged in Chippewa County after police say he inappropriately touched a young girl.

32-year-old Jacob Dyson is facing two counts, including child sexual assault.

The criminal complaint said on February 11, the Lake Hallie Police Department talked to the girl.

It says she told police he touched her inappropriately while in a garage in Lake Hallie.