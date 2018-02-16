Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2/19/2018

The Ladysmith Police Department responded to a report on Saturday evening due to suspicious activity. The report stated that there was a white SUV parked in a residence’s driveway and the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be lighting lighters inside of the vehicle. As police were in route, they witnessed the vehicle back out of the driveway and head southbound on East 2nd Street. Police spoke with both the passenger and driver of the vehicle, both of whom smelt of marijuana. Both individuals received citations for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Both the Rusk County Sheriffs Department and the Ladysmith Police Department responded to a 911 call advising that the victim had just had a gun pulled on him. After speaking to multiple witnesses, Shane Wilson was arrested for 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Eau Claire, Wis. (WEAU) – The new work week will be starting off with the return of wintry weather and slippery roads. Precipitation will begin to overspread Western Wisconsin from southwest to northeast this morning, while continuing through the afternoon. Unlike most of the winter weather events so far this season, this one will bring a variety of precipitation types from north to south. The Chippewa Valley will likely remain mostly snow, especially a bit north of Eau Claire, while near and south of the city chances will be higher for that wintry mix with sleet, and then freezing rain and rain heading down towards La Crosse. These conditions will make for challenging and even dangerous travel, so make sure to use common sense and allow for extra time getting around as it will likely take longer to reach your destination.

TIMING: Snow is expected to develop in the Eau Claire area between now and 11 am and continue on and off into at least the early evening hours. There will also be a good chance to see at least some sleet at times. We will then get into a lull that should continue until at least midnight, before another round of snow and sleet arrives, which will carry into at least Tuesday morning. Further south this will more likely be freezing rain.

IMPACTS: Snow accumulations will generally be on the lighter side, but enough to clean up. In the Eau Claire area up to an inch is expected in this first round, while further north at least a few inches is possible. Additional light accumulations of snow and sleet are likely in the second round later Monday night and Tuesday morning with that freezing rain threat further south, where up to a quarter inch of ice accumulation may occur. This will not only glazes roads, but coat trees and powerlines, adding to the level of impact.

A man is arrested and could face multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in Stanley. According to a post on the Stanley Police Department Facebook page, an officer recovered more than 11 grams of meth along with additional illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop Sunday evening. The department said an adult male was arrested and could face multiple drug and felony charges.