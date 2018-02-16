Rusk County News
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2/19/2018
The Ladysmith Police Department responded to a report on Saturday evening due to suspicious activity. The report stated that there was a white SUV parked in a residence’s driveway and the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be lighting lighters inside of the vehicle. As police were in route, they witnessed the vehicle back out of the driveway and head southbound on East 2nd Street. Police spoke with both the passenger and driver of the vehicle, both of whom smelt of marijuana. Both individuals received citations for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Both the Rusk County Sheriffs Department and the Ladysmith Police Department responded to a 911 call advising that the victim had just had a gun pulled on him. After speaking to multiple witnesses, Shane Wilson was arrested for 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.
Eau Claire, Wis. (WEAU) – The new work week will be starting off with the return of wintry weather and slippery roads. Precipitation will begin to overspread Western Wisconsin from southwest to northeast this morning, while continuing through the afternoon. Unlike most of the winter weather events so far this season, this one will bring a variety of precipitation types from north to south. The Chippewa Valley will likely remain mostly snow, especially a bit north of Eau Claire, while near and south of the city chances will be higher for that wintry mix with sleet, and then freezing rain and rain heading down towards La Crosse. These conditions will make for challenging and even dangerous travel, so make sure to use common sense and allow for extra time getting around as it will likely take longer to reach your destination.
TIMING: Snow is expected to develop in the Eau Claire area between now and 11 am and continue on and off into at least the early evening hours. There will also be a good chance to see at least some sleet at times. We will then get into a lull that should continue until at least midnight, before another round of snow and sleet arrives, which will carry into at least Tuesday morning. Further south this will more likely be freezing rain.
IMPACTS: Snow accumulations will generally be on the lighter side, but enough to clean up. In the Eau Claire area up to an inch is expected in this first round, while further north at least a few inches is possible. Additional light accumulations of snow and sleet are likely in the second round later Monday night and Tuesday morning with that freezing rain threat further south, where up to a quarter inch of ice accumulation may occur. This will not only glazes roads, but coat trees and powerlines, adding to the level of impact.
STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) — A man is arrested and could face multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in Stanley. According to a post on the Stanley Police Department Facebook page, an officer recovered more than 11 grams of meth along with additional illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop Sunday evening. The department said an adult male was arrested and could face multiple drug and felony charges.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A new report says that Wisconsin has some of the highest electricity prices in the country despite the average customer spending far less on the utility than in most states. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the U.S. Energy Information Administration released the data this week that shows the average residential price for a kilowatt of electricity in Wisconsin was just more than 10 cents in 2016. But the report says the average Wisconsin household used less than 700 kilowatts per month for an average annual electric bill of $1,153, which is lower than all but nine states. Midwest Energy Policy Analysis Director Gary Radloff says that the state’s rates are so high because of a combination of “legacy infrastructure and legacy business models.”
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court primary pits two candidates with liberal backing against a judge supported by the state Republican Party. Even though the race is officially nonpartisan, Republicans are lining up behind Michael Screnock while Democrats favor either Tim Burns or Rebecca Dallet. The two highest vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary will advance to the April 3 general election. Burns is a Madison attorney and identifying as a Democrat. He’s taken the unusual approach of embracing numerous liberal issues, including opposing photo IDs for voting. Dallet is a Milwaukee County judge who has criticized President Donald Trump in her appeal to voters. Screnock is a Sauk County judge backed by anti-abortion groups and the NRA. He argues he will be impartial and uphold the rule of law.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 27-year-old pregnant woman missing for more than two weeks has been found dead in the woods in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Kara Blevins was discovered about 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the Chippewa National Forest, not far from her hometown of Akeley. Blevins was last seen on Feb. 2 walking along a road in Akeley. Authorities say she left without a phone, car, money or extra clothing. The case remains under investigation. No further details have been released.
- Daniel C. Goin February 16, 2018Daniel C. Goin, 54 of Bruce, died on Tuesday, February 13th at Rusk County Memorial Hospital. He is survived by 5 brothers Larry of Chandler, AZ, Charles of Ladysmith, Jim of Roberts, Gene of Couderay, and Dennis of Cadott; 2 sisters Linda Debner of Chetek and Beverly Jones of Wenatchee, WA; and many nieces and […]
- Rusk County News February 16, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-16-18 The work week will finish up with temperatures around 10 degrees below average. A large high pressure system will slide from our west down to our south, keeping a light breeze around through the day. It will be sunny, but temperatures will only reach the upper teens and chill values will mostly […]