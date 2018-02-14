Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-15-18

*COOLER, BUT CLOSER TO AVERAGE; WATCHING WINTER STORM POTENTIAL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK*

A front will slide through early today and though some sun will be around to start, it will become mostly cloudy behind this system. Breezes will increase and it will be a bit cooler, but still above average with highs in the mid 30’s. Some light precipitation is then expected to arrive by later in the afternoon and evening. This may be in the form of light rain in some places initially, but should be mostly snow as temperatures start to drop. A dusting is possible before this exits later in the evening and colder air arrives through the rest of the night. By Friday morning temperatures will be down closer to zero.

A quick round of arctic air will be with us on Friday and it will be significantly colder as high pressure slides down to our west and then south. It will be a sunny day and breezy, while highs return to the teens. The winds will also make it feel colder. The good news is this will be very short-lived as the flow returns to the south and southwest this weekend.

Saturday will be partly sunny and with the next front arriving by later in the day we could see a few snow showers develop. Highs will be around freezing. Questions then start to arise moving into Sunday as the next system begins to come together in the Plains along a front that will be stretched through the Upper Midwest. Many differences begin to show up with the forecast models at this point so confidence remains low as to the exact impacts from this next system. For now it appears that we could see a bit of wet snow and/or rain in the area Sunday as it becomes mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30’s.

Wednesday night at about 9:40 PM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Deer Tail Trail, Glen Flora. According to the report, the deputy advised that a male subject was the driver and the Deputy will be following him to a house in Glen Flora due to the subject having some possessions in his vehicle and would not be able to get them back to the residence. The male subject was taken into custody at the residence. The subject has a Rusk County Warrant. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Stanley Police are investigating a threat found in Stanley-Boyd Schools.

Stanley Police took to Facebook to announce that an investigation is underway after a message was found. There’s no word yet on what the message said.

Classes and activities are continuing as scheduled. The superintendent says the school is not on lockdown.

We’ll keep you updated both online and on air as more information becomes available.

The Wisconsin Assembly plans to vote on a bill creating a pilot program to prohibit the use of food stamps for purchasing junk food.

The bill up for a vote Thursday would require the state to identify food and beverages that don’t have sufficient nutritional value and restrict the use of FoodShare benefits to purchase them.

A federal waiver to conduct the program would likely be needed.

Opponents argue such restrictions will not improve the health of food stamp recipients, would be costly to administer and increase the cost of food.

Opponents include groups that work with the poor, the Wisconsin Grocers Association and other food industry organizations.

No one has registered in support of the Republican-backed measure, which must also pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before becoming law.

The Wisconsin Senate is pushing ahead with a bill creating a powerful new “alcohol czar” position to enforce liquor laws in the state, even though Gov. Scott Walker and Assembly Republican leaders appear cool to the idea.

A Senate committee scheduled a public hearing on the bill Thursday, just two days after Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald introduced it. The new “alcohol czar” position would have broad powers to enforce Wisconsin laws and regulations governing the production, distribution and sale of beer, wine and alcohol.

The measure is backed by the Wisconsin Wine and Spirit Institute, whose lobbyist is Fitzgerald’s brother Jeff Fitzgerald.

Opponents include the Wisconsin Brewers Guild, the Wisconsin Winery Association and MillerCoors.

Walker has not endorsed the idea and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos calls is a “big lift.”