Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-7-18

*COLD SNAP CONTINUES WITH MORE LIGHT SNOW THIS WEEKEND*

Snow early this morning left most of the area with about 0.5-1″ of snowfall and some slippery stretches on the roadways. Improvements are on the way as the remainder of the day will be dry with weak high pressure returning to the area. This will allow for a mix of sunshine and clouds and fairly light winds with highs in the mid teens. This is still below average by more than ten degrees, but certainly better than yesterday when many of us saw highs still in the single digits.

A mostly clear sky is then expected tonight which would lead to a colder start on Thursday with sub zero temperatures again likely. High pressure will generally remain in control through Thursday but another weak disturbance to our west may bring increasing clouds through the day. Temperatures will again top out in the mid teens. We will watch to see if any light snow can make it this far north Thursday night, with better chances in our southern counties but it will then move away Friday morning with more dry weather to finish out the work week.

While we watch for any possible track changes on the snow, Friday should be a little colder again as another shot of arctic air sneaks down from Canada and brings a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will fall back to the lower teens, nearly 15 degrees below average.

Barron County (WQOW) – A Chetek man is charged with repeated sexual assault of the same child.

Matthew Riebe was charged Tuesday in Barron County Court, according to online court records.

According to the complaint, the victim told a guidance counselor the assaults happened in 2014 when she was 13. The victim said the assaults happened four times over the course of six months.

Riebe initially told investigators that he did not remember if anything had happened. His wife later told police that he had admitted to her that he had sex with the minor.

Riebe has his initial appearance next Wednesday. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.

Tuesday afternoon at about 4:45, Probation and Parole contacted the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office requesting a deputy to take a subject into custody. The Rusk County deputy went to a residence on Highway 27, Ladysmith and made contact with the subject. The deputy reported that the subject was taken into custody and was transported to the Rusk County jail with out incident.

The daughters of a woman killed in Minocqua 36 years ago say they are grateful to investigators for working to finally make an arrest in the case — the arrest of their father.

Christy Mendez says she and her sister, Dawn, deeply love and miss their mom, Barbara Mendez. The girls were 11 and 13 when their mother was bludgeoned to death at the Park City Credit Union in April 1982. The daughters were in the courtroom Tuesday when bond for Robin Mendez was set at $250,000. He was ordered not to contact his family members.

The 69-year-old Mendez is charged with first-degree murder. Dawn Mendez says she sees the arrest as a “bridge to a new beginning.”

Oneida County Sheriff’s Capt. Terri Hook says Mendez had been under suspicion for years.

(Eau Claire, WI) — A Fall Creek teacher is charged with sexual assault for allegedly having sexual contact with a woman who was drunk. Joshua Tumm made his initial appearance in Eau Claire County Court Tuesday. Investigators say Tumm offered to give the woman a ride home December 28th, but took her to his home instead. Her husband found her with Tumm, in the backseat of the teacher’s truck, partially unclothed. Tumm admitted the sexual contact and the woman says she didn’t consent. He is on paid administrative leave with a preliminary hearing set for March 6th.

Wisconsin Senate Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he expects “chaos” as the Legislature rushes to complete its business over the next several weeks.

Fitzgerald joined other legislative leaders Wednesday at a meeting of the Wisconsin Counties Association. Prior to the meeting, Fitzgerald said that the Senate still has not determined which proposals, including those put forward by Gov. Scott Walker, will pass.

But both Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says a measure that’s a priority of counties and local governments will not pass this year. That’s a proposal to remove the so-called “dark stores” loophole to force mega-retailers like Menards to pay more in local property taxes.

Vos says he thinks lawmakers are on the cusp of an agreement on overhauling the state’s juvenile prison system.

Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Harley-Davidson is recalling nearly 175,000 motorcycles because the brakes might fail.

The U.S. recall covers more than 30 models from the 2008 through 2011 model years. Harley says deposits can form on brake parts if the fluid isn’t changed every two years as specified in the owner’s manual. That can cause a valve in the antilock brake control unit to stick.

The U.S. government’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating problems in July of 2016 after getting 43 complaints including three reports of crashes and two injuries.

Documents show Harley wanted to do a field service campaign instead of a recall, but the government refused. Messages were left Wednesday for company spokesmen.

Dealers will flush and replace brake fluid starting on Feb. 12.