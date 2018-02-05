Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-6-18

*STRETCH OF VERY COLD WEATHER CONTINUES INTO THE WEEKEND*

February marks the final month of meteorological winter and it is certainly still feeling and looking like winter this week! Temperatures this time of year should be in the middle 20s for highs with lows in the single digits. The last few mornings have been spent below zero and highs today will remain in the single digits. But, there is finally some relief from the bitter cold in the extended outlook.

The day will feature plenty of sunshine, until mid-afternoon, when clouds will again be on the increase. These will come as the next weak impulse of energy slides this way from Minnesota. It will be another very cold day with highs only near 10 degrees. Though we will drop some at night, the arriving clouds and eventually some light snow will lead to lows around zero, while any snow doesn’t add up very much, with amounts up to an inch possible.

This weak system will quickly exit by Wednesday morning leading to a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will rise just a bit higher with readings in the mid teens. Thursday will likely be dry but a little light snow could again sneak in by late in the day with variable clouds and sun and highs in the mid teens. Snow chances would then exit at night with a dry finish to the work week. The next arctic high pressure system will be returning some sunshine on Friday with a slight drop in temperatures as highs look to be in the low teens.

WEAU – More details have emerged in the Rice Lake gun incident that happened over the weekend. According to Rice Lake Police, officers were dispatched to a home on the South end of the City, early Sunday morning. Police say a female called and told officers that her husband had shot a gun off in their home during a fight. When officers arrived, they were able to get the woman and children out of the home safely. The man, David Bartels, 37 of Rice Lake, was taken into custody around 7:30 AM without further incident. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the Barron County Emergency Response Team was called out to assist the Rice Lake Police Department. The team was deployed using the armored vehicle.

Barron County (WQOW) — Charges of possessing child pornography were filed Monday against a Rice Lake man.

A judge ordered Alexander Doffing-Wojciechowski, 20, to not possess any items with internet access and not to have any contact with children while the case is pending.

Investigators said a search of Doffing-Wojciechowski’s phone turned up pornographic images of several girls, who appeared to be under the age of 12. Officials say Doffing-Wojciechowski admitted there were videos and pictures on his phone that should not be there.

Doffing-Wojciechowski returns to court on February 14. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.

Eight months after an EF-3 tornado touched down in Barron County, communities are hopeful because a proposed project could help protect lives in the future.

The tornado that hit last May was the longest tornado in Wisconsin history and it destroyed Prairie Lake Estates Mobile Home Park in its path.

Barron County Emergency Services applied for a grant through FEMA in November, and now they are playing the waiting game to see if they will receive the federal grant.

Director Mike Judy told News 18 Emergency Services has applied for a $27,000 grant to build two storm shelters. One shelter would be located at East End Estates and the other would be at Prairie Lake Estates to protect people living in those mobile home neighborhoods.

Kevin Duffield, a resident at Prairie Lake Estates, hopes the shelters will help re-build the mobile home park from what is still a ghost town months later, into his neighborhood again.

“There were people that stayed during the storm and when we came back, we found people all over that were hurt. I think it would help tremendously. It would help get more people back here because right now my grandsons are the only two on the bus. We’ve got new playgrounds coming in, hopefully a new storm shelter and hopefully it will get people back here,” Duffield said.

Judy expects to hear whether the county is getting the grant between April and July. He told News 18, within the past 60 years, Barron County has been hit by 38 tornadoes.

Those storms are responsible for one fatality, 41 injuries and $37 million in damaged property.

A conservative group has launched a new $1.5 million ad campaign against Sen. Tammy Baldwin, adding to the more than $3 million that has already been spent targeting the Democratic incumbent.

Concerned Veterans for America announced the new television and digital ad buy on Tuesday. The group is part of the Koch brothers network, which has pledged to spend up to $400 million on elections in Wisconsin and across the country this year.

The Center for Responsive Politics says $3 million has already been spent by groups attacking Baldwin. Another $2.7 million has been spent in support of Republican Kevin Nicholson. He is running against GOP state Sen. Leah Vukmir.

The new ad against Baldwin criticizes her handling of the prescription drug scandal at the Veterans Affairs medical facility in Tomah.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court says public records about union elections can be withheld from release longer than usual to protect against possible voter intimidation.

The court ruled 5-2 on Tuesday to reverse a lower court’s opinion determining that state labor officials should have released voters’ names during the Madison teachers union’s recertification vote in 2015.

Madison Teachers Inc. asked the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission during the union’s 20-day election for the names of voters who had cast ballots.

WERC wouldn’t turn over the names until after the election was over. A Dane County judge ruled that violated the state’s open records law.

But the Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed that ruling, saying protecting against voter intimidation and coercion was more important than quickly releasing the records.