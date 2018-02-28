Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-28-18

February is nearly in the books and one interesting note to mention…we have not seen a full moon! That is because we had two full moons in January (the second commonly referred to as a “blue moon”) and the next full moon technically falls in March. Ironically, the moon will be full tomorrow, so barely missed it, but never the less…there will be no full moon in February. This is not that rare as it happens about every 20 years. The last time we missed a moon in the shortest month of the year was 1999 and will happen again in 2037.

Hard to believe today marks the final day of meteorological winter but looking back at temperatures this month, it certainly felt like the coldest season of the year! Our average temperature was about 6° below average! Brr! The brunt on the cold came with overnight lows. Out of our 28 days, 13 nights were below zero! Thankfully March looks to start off on a milder note.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler for the final day of February but still above average. After sun to start off, clouds look to have the upper hand with plenty of low level moisture around and winds will remain light from the northeast through this afternoon. After coming within a few degrees of 50 on Tuesday, highs are expected to be closer to 40. More clouds will be around at night and into at least Thursday morning as some upper level energy slides down from the northwest. All week we have been talking about a storm system that could bring a bit of snow to the area on Thursday but chances remain low as it still looks to be just too far south. Still, we may see a few scattered snow showers into Thursday morning before some clearing arrives through the afternoon. It will be breezy with highs in in the upper 30’s.

Just after 1 PM Tuesday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Burglary complaint. Little information is available but a male subject advised that his home was burglarized located on Sieck Road, Bruce. Cash was reportedly missing. The case is under investigation.

Tuesday afternoon at about 5:30, Rusk County authorities served a warrant at a residence on Sergeant Street in Sheldon. Little information was available but a number of Rusk County deputies responded to the residence. After an investigation, 2 males were reportedly taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old boy did not have weapons on him after deputies say he made violent threats towards Bruce School in the Village of Bruce.

The department says dozens of students and staff have been interviewed about the incident that deputies responded to around 1:15 Monday.

The sheriff’s office is thanking the Bruce School for acting quickly and appropriately saying it notified the department while also making contact with the teen who made the threats

The student is still in custody and the incident is under investigation.

On February 27, 2018 at 10:08pm a Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle on 2nd Street near 25 ¾ Ave west of Cumberland. The vehicle failed to stop for the deputy and a short chase took place (about 1.5 miles) with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.

As the vehicle came up to the T-intersection of Hwy 48 and 2nd Street the vehicle failed to make the turn and crashed into a snowbank ending the chase. The driver and passenger were taken into custody at gunpoint without further incident.

The driver of the vehicle Erik Whiterabbit, 27 of Cumberland, is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of Fleeing an Officer, Operating While Revoked and a probation violation.

The passenger Angela Squier, 40 of Luck, is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of Bail Jumping, Possession of Meth and a Barron County Warrant. Squier had to be treated at Mayo Hospital for a complaint of shoulder pain from the crash.

An Eau Claire man is facing nearly a dozen charges after leading police on chase.

31-year-old Kyle Krueger is accused of using meth, driving while intoxicated, and intentionally hitting another car. According to a criminal complaint, an officer saw him driving erratically and running stop lights early Sunday morning.

Police say Krueger led them on a 15-minute chase through Eau Claire, almost hitting a city snow plow and a deputy laying down stop sticks.

He was arrested after fighting with police, and is being held in the Eau Claire county jail. He’s due back in court in April.

(Ashland, WI) — A request for a welfare check by Ashland Police has turned up a homicide victim. The body of 52-year-old Marcus H. Holton of Odanah was found in an Ashland residence Sunday night. The caller had told police there might be an injured man in the home on 12th Avenue East. Officers say they forced their way in after no one responded when they knocked on the door several times. Holton’s body was found inside. Investigators say they have developed a person of interest. The state Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy in Madison.