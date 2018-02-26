Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-27-18

It is still technically meteorological winter for two more days and technically winter for the next few weeks, but we are getting a preview of spring in the final days of February. Usually this time of year we are seeing highs around freezing, but for the home stretch of the month, we will stay in the 40s. This is leading to some melting of snow and the sloppy mess is really making it look like spring as well. And, speaking of that snow, in case you were wondering, we are now above average for snowfall for the month, season and year in Eau Claire by several inches. And, it appears we may start out the new season with some fresh snow.

Today will be another nice, late February day with temperatures again likely topping 40. Some clouds will be around, but still a partly to mostly sunny sky and winds will be mostly light and variable. A cold front will be arriving from the west by the evening hours, coming with very little moisture. It will pass through at night, shifting winds more to the north and northeast. This will lead to a mostly cloudy sky and there is also a low-end chance for a bit of drizzle, especially in our southern counties. Areas of fog may also develop, with lows in the mid 20’s. We will be on the cooler side of the front on Wednesday, but overall temperatures will remain mild. Wind flow will remain from the northeast and this should help to keep some clouds around through the day, with highs still around 40.

A 15-year-old male is in custody after the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office says he made violent threats towards Bruce School in the Village of Bruce.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the school around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, February 26.

The student, who is currently enrolled at Bruce School, was removed from the school by the sheriff’s office. He remains in the custody of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Rusk County Department of Health and Human Services (juvenile intake).

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said there is no longer an active threat towards the school or any of the staff or students. The case is actively being investigated by the sheriff’s office.

Monday afternoon at about 5:20, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a one vehicle rollover on County Highway I just South of the Flambeau School. According to the report, the driver was out of the vehicle. A few minutes later a female called and advised that this subject fell into a snowbank and they carried him to there vehicle. They reportedly could smell the odor of intoxicants and the subject was now in the back of there hatchback passed out. Rusk County authorities, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. A County deputy advised the subject had a pistol on him but the gun has been secured. EMS requested a helicopter to land at RCMH. After an investigation, the vehicle had hit a guardrail but there was no significant damage to the guardrail. The subject was transported by ambulance to RCMH. A search warrant was signed by a judge for a blood draw. No other information was available.

Probation and Parole Monday morning shortly after 8 AM, contacted Rusk County authorities for an inmate transport. A Rusk County deputy at a location on Highway 27, Ladysmith was in contact with a female subject who was arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Also Monday afternoon at about 4:30, Probation and Parole did a home search at a residence on Corbett Avenue East. At the residence, Cody Dewitt, 27, was taken into custody on a Probation hold and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Barron County judge issues a $10,000 cash bond for New Auburn man charged in connection with a home invasion robbery.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Kelvin Lee is facing charges for burglary of a building and armed robbery – as a party to a crime.

It says on December 19, Lee was part of a group of five others looking to rob people.

The complaint said Lee told deputies he and a teenager were told to stay in the car as look outs.

Lee said four of the people – identified by deputies as 17-year-old Tyler Rognholt, 17-yearpold Zach Schwanke, 17-year-old Ricky Gjerseth and 20-year-old Jonah Blake – went into an apartment unit and stole a cell phone.

The victim told police the people who robbed him were wearing ski masks and one of the suspects pointed a gun at this head.

Lee is scheduled to be back in court in March.

Police say the death of a man found in a home in Ashland is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to the home about 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check. Police forced their way into the house after getting no response to door knocks and found the victim.

Investigators say the death appears to be an isolated crime and that they have a person of interest and a number of leads in the case.