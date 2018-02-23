WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-26-18

A nice start to the new work week with more sunshine around the area Monday. As high pressure moves to our south and southwest, milder air will be directed up into the state. The deeper snowpack will hinder temperatures just a bit but we are nearly into March and that sun angle is high enough to help offset some the possible negative effects on temperatures. Winds will increase from the south and in the end we look to see highs around 40 for the afternoon. This will lead to some melting of the fresh snow, with any snow and ice on the roads turning to slush and puddles. Temperatures will then drop back down into the 20’s at night while another mild day will follow on Tuesday.

A weak front will be dropping down through the Northern Plains, keeping winds from the south on Tuesday. Moisture will be very limited and other than a few clouds it will be another nice, early spring-like day with highs in the low 40’s. The upper level flow will remain from the southwest, detached from any cold air to the north and this pattern is likely to continue much of the rest of this week. The front will then slide through and winds will shift back to the north and northeast on Wednesday. Clouds will also be increasing but it still should remain mild with highs around 40. We then need to be watching what happens with the next storm which is forecast to again develop in the Central Plains. This is generally expected to move to the east which would keep it safely to our south, but upper level energy is forecast to dive down from the northwest, helping to energize this system. This upper level energy could be enough to bring us a bit of wet snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning with perhaps a bit of rain as well to the south. Highs look to be in the mid 30’s as we finish up the month of February.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, Friday afternoon at about 2:30, Probation and Parole requested a Rusk County deputy to take a subject into custody at a location on Highway 27, Ladysmith. According to the report, a City Officer assisted Rusk County with taking Carissa K. Jordan, 24, and Kevin L. Ptacek, 27, into custody at the Probation Office. Jordan was placed on a hold through Probation. Ptacek was found to have an active Barron County Warrant. The County deputy took custody of Ptacek and transferred him to the Barron County line. The City Officer took custody of Jordan and transported her to the Rusk County jail.

At about 6 PM Friday, a caller advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office about information for possible violations by 2 subjects. According to the police log, a City Officer was in contact with Joshua L. Werlein, 34, who advised he had been drinking and is on Probation. He had a PBT of .11 and Probation placed a hold on him. Also Jessey J. Werlein, 34 was also arrested and both were taken to the Rusk County jail.

Early Saturday morning at about 12:40, a Ladysmith Officer on patrol advised that he received information about a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 27 North of Ladysmith near Sheep Ranch Road. According to the report, there were no County units in the area and the City Officer found the vehicle in the ditch. The Officer made contact with Jacob K. Ewer, 26, who was very intoxicated. A County deputy arrived at the scene after an investigation, Ewer was taken into custody and reportedly had a PBT of .22. He was taken to RCMH for a blood draw and then was transported to the Rusk County jail.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office did a follow up at a residence on North 2nd Street, Bruce. According to the police log, after an investigation, Rusk County deputies had a male subject in custody and was transporting him to the Rusk County jail. A County deputy was transporting some stolen property back to a residence on Amacoy Lake Road. All the property was turned over to the owner.

Saturday afternoon a 41 year old male reported to Ladysmith Police that between 1 PM and 3:30 PM someone entered his residence on East 8th Street South and stole a tablet and a laptop computer. The case is under investigation.

A Ladysmith Officer responded to a residence on Fritz Avenue West and made contact with Guy W. Hoyt, 62, after it was discovered that he had a warrant for his arrest through the Department of Corrections-Probation and Parole. Hoyt was transported to the Rusk County jail without incident.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a trailer home fire that killed one person near Tomahawk in northern Wisconsin.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says the fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. Sunday at the Clear Lake Condos in the Town of Bradley, north of Tomahawk.

Emergency responders found the resident of the trailer, a 77-year-old woman, had gotten herself out of her burning home and was being helped by neighbors.

The woman, whose name has not been released pending notification of relatives, died later at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Tomahawk Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Fire Marshall.

Two live, broadcast debates between the candidates running for Wisconsin Supreme Court are planned this month before the April 3 election.

Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet advanced in the Feb. 20 primary and will face off in the general election.

Screnock is backed by conservatives while Dallet is the choice of liberals in the official nonpartisan race.

They are scheduled to debate Friday in a contest hosted by WISN-TV and Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee. It will be broadcast on the “Upfront” network across the state and livestreamed on WISN-TV’s website.

The second debate is set for March 30 co-hosted by Wisconsin Public Television and Wisconsin Public Radio to be broadcast live statewide.