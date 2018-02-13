Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-13-18

*THE FIRST ABOVE FREEZING TEMPERATURES OF THE MONTH ON THE WAY*

So far this month every single day has seen a below average high temperature. Our average temperature for February so far has been 3°, which is almost 14° below average! Brrr! But, we are finally seeing a change in the pattern that will bring the return of seasonable weather and even a few above average days!

The warming trend starts today as high pressure slides to our southeast and we get on the back side. This will lead to increasing breezes from the south and southwest, helping to get temperatures rising into and through the 20’s. Though we will ultimately climb back to average, the breezes will still make it feel a bit colder. Clouds through early afternoon should begin to move out, leading to a partly sunny day overall. Those same breezes will lighten up some at night, before picking up again and allowing us to warm even more on Valentine’s Day. A front will be knocking on our door by later in the day, but the air will be so dry that we should end up with plenty of sunshine as we rise to around 40. This would be the first time this month we actually make it above freezing!

The passage of the front will bring some cooler air back into the area Thursday, but it still won’t be that bad with highs in the low 30’s. Behind this front as colder air arrives, clouds will return and we may also see a few snow showers around the area mainly in the afternoon and evening. The sky is then expected to clear out at night, leading to a sunny but colder day on Friday when highs drop back down into the teens.

Late Monday morning Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call of a fire on River Street in Hawkins. According to the report, the small 10×10 shed at the recycling center in Hawkins is on fire. The Hawkins Fire Department and Hawkins ambulance responded to the scene. No other information was available.

Just after 5 PM Monday afternoon, a City Officer was dispatched to a theft complaint at a residence on West 3rd Street North. The Officer spoke with a female subject who stated that someone had sent her a photograph of a White Truck that had backed up to her garage and taken the ATV Ramps that had been leaning up against it. According to the police log, after looking through the garage the complainant stated that she believes that the air compressor was also missing from the garage. The City Officer made contact with a female and asked her if she had been on the property. She told the Officer that she had gone to this property with a male subject to retrieve the ATV ramps that belong to another subject. She told the Officer that they did not take anything else and left immediately after they loaded the ramps. The Officer warned that if they are found on the property again without permission, that they could be possibly be charged with trespassing. The case is under investigation.

Polk County (WQOW) – An Altoona man has been charged after police said he hit a woman in Polk County and left her for dead.

According to police, it happened off an intersection of Hwy. 46 in Amery. Witnesses said the woman was in a crosswalk when she was hit by a blue Saturn driven by Michael George of Altoona. Witnesses said the woman went over the top of his car before landing in the street.

A couple followed George, who pulled over a few blocks later. He got out, took the victim’s purse and scarf off his car, and handed them to the witnesses. He then told them he would be back.

Police found George, and his car, at a hotel in Woodville 2.5 hours later. He told police he got lost after the incident because his windshield was smashed. He admitted he made no attempts to call 911.

George failed a field sobriety test at the hotel, with a breathalyzer registering 0.11, 2.5 hours after the incident.

The victim, Lisa Allen, was flown to the hospital but died on Sunday due to her injuries.

George is charged with hit and run involving death. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison

Two people are hurt after a propane flash in Trempealeau County.

According to the sheriff’s department, it happened just after 10:30 Monday morning at the Ettrick Elementary School.

Deputies said an exterior propane system was being assessed for scheduled maintenance when a flashover occurred from an unknown source or leak.

The two people hurt are identified as 62-year-old Dale Anderson of Ettrick and 48-year-old Chad Longmair of Linwood, Minnesota.

One was flown by helicopter and one was taken by ambulance to a La Crosse hospital.

Deputies said there was no danger to the students at Ettrick Elementary.