Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-12-18

It has been a very cold February so far, with every day falling short of average. We have yet to come close to the freezing mark, but that will change over the next week as we finally get a break from the coldest air and return to a more roller coaster pattern. We still have one more well below average day to get through before temperatures noticeably moderate by the middle of this next week.

Arctic high pressure will again slide out of Canada and over the Northern Plains today. It’s something we have seen many times this winter, putting us on the front side of this system with northwest flow. This will again lead to well below average temperatures, with afternoon highs only in the lower teens. Thankfully winds should be lighter, limiting below zero chill values to the morning hours. Sunshine will be mixed with some mid and high clouds that will be streaming through the Upper Midwest. These clouds should continue to arrive at night, helping us to not drop as much, and temperatures should remain just above zero.

Changes will finally start to arrive on Tuesday and through the midweek as the upper level flow shifts from the northwest to the west. The coldest air will retreat back to the north and we will have a chance to warm up some. Mid and high clouds should continue to be around on Tuesday, leading to a partly sunny sky while south and southwest breezes increase, leading to highs in the upper 20’s. Temperatures won’t drop much at night with at least a light breeze continuing as a front begins to drop down out of Canada. This system will move closer on Wednesday but with virtually no available moisture, the day should feature plenty of sunshine. We will continue to warm as well and it will not only be the first time this month we will get above freezing, but also have a chance to even rise into the mild 40’s.

This past weekend was a busy one for Rusk County authorities. Saturday morning just after 3 AM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 8 near Grunseth Road, Glen Flora. According to the report, the driver passed a field sobriety test but was warned for a defective license plate lamp. The driver admitted to having a party at his residence in Ingram. The driver allowed the deputy to follow him home and enter the residence to address underage drinkers. Subjects that were not of age that were consuming alcohol would be mailed citations and the juvenile parents were contacted.

Rusk County dispatch just before 5 AM Saturday, received a 911 transmission from Washburn County. According to the report, the caller advised that her sons work truck was on fire at a location on County Highway F, Birchwood. The truck was near a building but nothing else had caught on fire but the fire extinguisher did not put it out. The Birchwood Fire Department and Birchwood EMS were called to the scene.

A female subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office just before 1 PM Saturday, that she rolled her car by the bridge on County Highway J, West of the bridge. She was reportedly out of the vehicle and was not injured. A Rusk County deputy responded to the scene and spoke with the driver who advised that she hit a patch of ice, which caused her to lose control and go into the ditch. The driver advised that the vehicle rolled once and then came to a stop on it’s side.

Saturday night at about 10:30 PM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 27 South of Ladysmith that was also a medical emergency and followed them to RCMH. According to the report, the deputy stopped a vehicle with a 39 year old male passenger that was involved in a snowmobile accident in Chippewa County and was in need of medical attention. The subject was riding his snowmobile when he claimed to have been struck by a deer. The subject was brought to the hospital by James L. Seng, 49, who was then arrested for OWI. The information was passed on to Chippewa County.

Also Saturday night at about 11:45 PM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 8 near Weyerhaeuser. After an investigation, a male subject was taken into custody and after a search drugs were found in the vehicle. A City Officer was requested for mutual aid to assist the county deputy who had three subjects in custody for various charges. The three subjects were Mario Esteada JR., 25, Suzin M. Croenne, 20, and Kalin A. Croenne, 21. They were transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday morning just after 8 AM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call advising of a structure fire near the 12 mile corner South of Ladysmith on Highway 27. According to a report, it was a trailer house fire and according to a rusk county deputy the fire may have started in the back of the trailer. The Ladysmith Fire Department and Sheldon ambulance were called to the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the trailer had extensive damage. Firemen were on the scene for about 2 ½ hours.

Rusk County authorities received a call at about 1 PM Sunday afternoon of a two vehicle accident on Highway 40 and County Highway D,Bruce. According to the report, a subject advised that he swerved to miss a vehicle that pulled out in front of him and went into the ditch. He advised that he and his passenger are fine and the other people advised that they were fine but one subject had a cut on his head. Bruce ambulance, Bruce Fire Department and Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the scene.

Friday morning at 9 AM a City Officer was called to the Ladysmith High School. After an investigation, an 18 year old was cited for underage drinking for possession of alcohol and a 16 year old was cited for a minor in possession of tobacco.

Ladysmith Police Friday afternoon received a report from a female subject reporting that she has received threatening messages from a phone number. After an investigation, the complainant believes that Justin Sitter and a female subject are the suspects. A City Officer assisted Probation and Parole with a search at a residence on East 11th Street South. Sitter was not at the residence and was later arrested on a probation hold.

Sunday afternoon a Ladysmith Officer met with a male subject who informed him that a subject had taken his jeep Liberty from his property on College Avenue West. This theft occurred on Feb. 2 when the complainant arrived at the residence with another subject, he had gone into his residence and when he came out the other subject and 2004 Jeep Liberty were gone. He waited for over a week to report this incident because he was told that the vehicle would be returned to him. At this time the complainant is unsure where his jeep is and had never given permission for the suspect to remove the vehicle from his property.

MADISON (WKOW) — A Japanese drug maker says it’s developed a pill that can kill the virus within a day.

The pill hasn’t been approved by the FDA yet — but is expected to be available by next year.

The new drug could be a life saver for people that are most at-risk from the flu, such as people with underlying health conditions, infants and the elderly.