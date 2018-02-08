Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-9-18

*COLD LINGERS INTO THE WEEKEND BUT A WARM UP IS AHEAD FOR THE MIDDLE OF FEBRUARY*

The snow is done and arctic high pressure will build to our northwest. While this means we’ll see the return of sunshine and light winds it also means temperatures will remain below average for at least the next couple of days. Plenty of sunshine this afternoon and the clear sky will continue into the weekend. Typically we see highs in the mid and upper 20’s across Western Wisconsin but afternoon highs will again be on the cool side, topping out in the teens for most of the region. Frigid temperatures return overnight into Saturday as high pressure keeps the skies clear and winds light. Saturday will start with temperatures well below zero, more specifically in the -10s! Brrr! Sunshine Saturday will help raise temperatures back into the mid teens. Another sunny day for the second half of the weekend and starting to break this cold snap as afternoon highs top out in the upper teens and low 20’s.

Some relief for this cold weather is in the forecast for next week. Still kind of up in the air on whether or not it will be temporary, or the start of a milder pattern overall. The temperature rise will come as the jet stream flattens out just a bit, allowing the arctic air to lift back into Canada. Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid and upper 20’s, close to average. Similar conditions can be expected next Tuesday, with perhaps a few more clouds. A weak front looks to then slide through, dropping us back down into the lower 20’s on Valentine’s Day. Temperatures remain cool with a mix of sun and clouds next Thursday.

Thursday afternoon at about 3 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Domestic Violence complaint. According to the police log, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a subject at a residence on County Highway F, Weyerhaeuser, advising that a Michael Metz (her son in law) slapped her 15 year old granddaughter and was on top of her hitting her. He also broke her 16 year old granddaughters phone. Metz reportedly had left the residence. The kids are there with their mother. A Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. The deputy requested that Barron County check a residence near Cameron for Metz. After a few minutes, Barron County advised that the Cameron Officer was out with Michael Metz and will be taking him into custody. He was transported to the Rusk County line. Metz is on Probation and Probation was contacted and they will be putting a hold on this subject. Metz was arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Ladysmith Police at about 7:15 PM Thursday, responded to the Krist Oil Company on a report that an individual tried to pay with a fake 100 dollar bill. According to the report, Officers spoke with the employee who advised that the bill was marked and found to be fake. The Male suspect told the employee that he had gotten the bill from someone at work. The suspect then left Krist before Officers arrived saying that he wasn’t getting into trouble for something he didn’t do. The Officers took the fake bill and attempted to locate the suspect to speak with him. Officers were not able to locate him and would try to contact him at a later time.

President Donald Trump is making the case on Twitter for electing more Republicans to Congress after signing a $400 billion spending plan.

Trump says, “Without more Republicans in Congress, we were forced to increase spending on things we do not like or want” to help the U.S. military. He says non-military spending “will never come down” without electing more Republicans in the 2018 elections.

He calls the spending plan a “BIG VICTORY for our Military, but much waste in order to get Dem votes.”

He is pointing to upcoming talks on immigration, writing, “Fortunately, DACA not included in this Bill, negotiations to start now!”

Trump’s tweets came after Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky blocked plans for a quick Senate vote because of his spending concerns.

The Northern Plains Sustainable Agriculture Society is moving its winter conference from South Dakota to North Dakota next year.

The American News reports the annual event has been held in Aberdeen since 2013, but it’s outgrown the hotel where it’s been held. Next year it’s being moved to Fargo.

This year’s late-January conference drew 580 people, 55 vendors and a number of speakers. Society officials say there were issues with dining areas, vendor space and workshop space.

Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Casey Weismantel says the group unsuccessfully tried to keep the conference in the city. He says its loss will mean a significant economic hit for Aberdeen.

The nonprofit society promotes sustainable food systems. People from as far as Minnesota, Wisconsin and Canada attend the winter conference.

The flu has further tightened its grip on the U.S. This season is now as bad as the swine flu epidemic nine years ago.

A government report out Friday shows 1 of every 13 visits to the doctor last week was for fever, cough and other symptoms of the flu. That ties the highest level seen in the U.S. during the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

And it surpasses every winter flu season since 2003, when the government changed the way it measures flu.

This season started early and has been driven by a nasty type of flu that tends to put more people in the hospital and cause more deaths.

But its long-lasting intensity has surprised experts, who are still sorting out why it’s been so bad.