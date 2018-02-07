Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-8-18

So far the winter season and overall year (starting over at the end of the summer) have been just about average for snowfall. This trend will continue into the coming days as we add a bit more fresh snow to the totals. Although most of the area will see minimal impact from the next round of winter weather, our far southern counties will be hit harder creating dangerous travel conditions with a more significant snowfall.

This is all due to low pressure developing off to our west which will bring the snow today and tomorrow. This swath of snow will be pretty widespread, stretching from South Dakota to Chicago. The Chippewa Valley will be on the far northern fringe of this system while further south, the impacts will be greater. Today will remain quiet however, with sunshine and clouds that will be increasing from the west. It will stay dry with highs in the mid teens for most of us. Our best chance to see some snow from this system will come mainly after midnight, while southern areas will get in on some of the snow by this evening. If the current track holds, snow accumulations here in the Eau Claire area will be under an inch, while further south around La Crosse, a better chance to see 1-3″ of accumulation before this system exits by early Friday. The far southern part of the state will see a more impactful snow with 3-5″ or more expected. This includes portions of our viewing area, mainly Vernon, Houston and Crawford counties where the winter weather advisory is in effect starting this afternoon.

Behind this system another arctic high pressure system will be arriving out of Canada, ensuring the well below average temperature pattern will continue. Friday may start off with some clouds but sunshine will develop and take over for the afternoon. Highs will be a bit lower again, closer to 10 degrees. After another night with well below zero temperatures, Saturday will rebound into the lower teens with a mostly sunny sky. The rest of the weekend will remain dry with more sunshine on Sunday as temperatures climb a bit more, into the upper teens

Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 PM, the manager at Holiday Station on Lake Avenue West, Ladysmith, called Ladysmith Police to report that Guy W. Hoyt, took cigars off the shelf and was going to leave the store without paying for them. According to the report, Hoyt admitted to a City Officer that he took the cigars, concealed them in his jacket pocket and was going to leave the store without paying for them. Hoyt said he had no money to pay for them. The complainant requested citations be issued for retail theft. Probation did not place a hold on Hoyt but requested LPD to bring Hoyt to the Probation and Parole office. Hoyt is no longer welcome on the Holiday Station property.

Rusk County (WQOW) – A Rice Lake man accused of shooting another man during a drug deal will be sentenced in April.

Brennon Foster pleaded no contest Tuesday to two counts of recklessly endangering safety in Rusk County. An attempted murder charge was dropped.

According to the criminal complaint, Foster planned to rip off John Davidson while buying meth from him.

Davidson told police that Foster shot him in the stomach, then fired more shots at the car that Davidson and another man were trying to flee the scene in.

Foster faces up to 25 years in prison at sentencing.

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) – A body was found in the Lake Wissota State Park Wednesday. It was found during a field trip.

According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, the body was found by adults on the field trip and no student saw the body.

The Sheriff’s Department is treating this as a suicide and has no reason to believe it’s anything other than that. Kowalczyk said that the 60 year old woman recently made threats to family members that she wanted to harm herself and a pill bottle was found next to her body.

Kowalczyk says no foul play was suspected.

Families with school-aged children would receive a one-time $100 tax rebate and Wisconsin’s 5 percent sales tax would be waived the first weekend in August under a deal reached with Gov. Scott Walker and Assembly Republicans.

Walker and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced the agreement Thursday. It’s a variation of a tax cut Walker first put forward last month. It’s unclear whether the Senate is on board.

Walker’s call for a one-time child tax rebate to be delivered this summer is unchanged. But instead of having that continue as a tax credit, the new plan would include the sales tax holiday in August.

Sales taxes would be waived for purchases up to $100, with some exceptions.

The tax cuts would be for this year only and come just days before the Aug. 14 primary.

An attorney from Polk County is planning to run for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District currently held by Republican Sean Duffy.

Margaret Engebretson says she will make her official announcement in Superior on Monday, Feb. 12 at the Veterans Historical Center. The Balsam Lake lawyer is a 24-year military veteran.

The congressional district in northwestern and central Wisconsin is the largest in the state and covers all, or part of 20 counties. Duffy has held the seat since 2011.