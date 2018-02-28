Roseann M. Swanson
Roseann M. Swanson, 87, of Ladysmith died Monday, February 26th, at the Rusk County Memorial Hospital. She is survived by 3 sons, Loyd of Glen Flora, Bob of Ladysmith, Gary of South Carolina, 3 daughters, Lynda Bartles, Shelly Turner, and Ellen Silva all of Ladysmith, 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Ray Lubner of Ladysmith and 1 sister, Janice Lubner of Ladysmith.
Funeral services for Roseann Swanson will be Saturday, March 3rd at 1:30 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Friends may call on Friday, March 2nd, at the funeral home after 4 PM and again on Saturday one hour prior to the service.
