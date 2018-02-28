mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Roseann M. Swanson

Roseann M. Swanson, 87, of Ladysmith died Monday, February 26th, at the Rusk County Memorial Hospital.  She is survived by 3 sons, Loyd of Glen Flora, Bob of Ladysmith, Gary of South Carolina, 3 daughters, Lynda Bartles, Shelly Turner, and Ellen Silva all of Ladysmith, 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Ray Lubner of Ladysmith and 1 sister, Janice Lubner of Ladysmith.

Funeral services for Roseann Swanson will be Saturday, March 3rd at 1:30 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.  Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon.  Friends may call on Friday, March 2nd, at the funeral home after 4 PM and again on Saturday one hour prior to the service.

 

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Wisconsin Sports 2-28 February 28, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)   >>Bucks Fall Behind, Make It Close, But Never Catch Up In 107-104 Loss (Milwaukee, WI)  —  Sometimes you dig a hole you just can’t get out of.  The Washington Wizards scored the first 14 points of the game Tuesday night and went on to beat Milwaukee 107-104.  Trailing by […]
  • Rusk County News February 27, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-27-18 It is still technically meteorological winter for two more days and technically winter for the next few weeks, but we are getting a preview of spring in the final days of February. Usually this time of year we are seeing highs around freezing, but for the home stretch of the month, we […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • LeBron James calls NCAA 'corrupt' in wake of scandals February 28, 2018
    INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- In light of the federal investigation into college basketball recruiting, Cleveland Cavaliers star? LeBron James called the NCAA a "corrupt" organization and said the NBA should further develop its minor league system to give young ballplayers a viable alternative. "I don't know if there's any fixing the NCAA. I don't think there […]
  • Dwyane Wade emotional after victim is buried in his jersey February 28, 2018
    Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade said Monday it makes him emotional to know that a student killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was buried in a jersey with his name on it. Joaquin Oliver's parents revealed Sunday on Univision talk show "Al Punto" that their son was buried Feb. 17 in […]
  • Vegas takes a bit of a gamble with Tatar deal February 28, 2018
    Of all the clubs that made deals before the NHL's trade deadline, a surprise team took perhaps the biggest gamble. The expansion Vegas Golden Knights.
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus
Recent Posts

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.