Patrick (Pat) Powers, 65, of Minong, formerly of Bruce, passed from this life on Tuesday, January 23rd, in Ocala FL. with his sister at his side. Patrick lost his battle in life, with complications resulting from an automobile accident on June 7,1917.

Patrick leaves a sister, Kathleen Powers Beise, an Uncle, Delbert Hanson, a niece, Michelle Powers Forehand, cousins, and many great nieces and nephews and many dear friends. All cheered him on during his fight to regain his health from the automobile accident that also took the life of his mother, Eunice Powers. A Memorial Service is being planned for June, 2018.