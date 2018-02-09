Judy G. St. Clair, 61, of Glen Flora, died Friday, February 9th, at the Rusk County Memorial Hospital. She is survived by, 1 son, Bill, 3 daughters, Barbara Schultz, Loretta Tichna and Crystal Mounts, 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Don Baker and 1 sister, Brenda Allberty.

A private family service for Judy St. Clair will be held at a later date. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.