Judy G. St. Clair
Judy G. St. Clair, 61, of Glen Flora, died Friday, February 9th, at the Rusk County Memorial Hospital. She is survived by, 1 son, Bill, 3 daughters, Barbara Schultz, Loretta Tichna and Crystal Mounts, 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Don Baker and 1 sister, Brenda Allberty.
A private family service for Judy St. Clair will be held at a later date. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
