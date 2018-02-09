mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Judy G. St. Clair

Judy G. St. Clair, 61, of Glen Flora, died Friday, February 9th, at the Rusk County Memorial Hospital.  She is survived by, 1 son, Bill, 3 daughters, Barbara Schultz, Loretta Tichna and Crystal Mounts, 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Don Baker and 1 sister, Brenda Allberty.

A private family service for Judy St. Clair will be held at a later date.  The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Rusk County News February 9, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-9-18 *COLD LINGERS INTO THE WEEKEND BUT A WARM UP IS AHEAD FOR THE MIDDLE OF FEBRUARY* The snow is done and arctic high pressure will build to our northwest. While this means we’ll see the return of sunshine and light winds it also means temperatures will remain below average for at least […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 2-9 February 9, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)   >>Happ Leads Badgers To 78-69 Win At Illinois (Champaign, IL)  —  Junior forward Ethan Happ’s 27 points led the Wisconsin Badgers to a 78-69 win at Illinois Thursday night.  The Big Ten Conference victory ended the team’s five-game losing streak.  Happ had six rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Paul Pierce: 'Kevin Garnett and I were meant to be together' February 12, 2018
    LOS ANGELES -- The Boston Celtics will raise Paul Pierce's No. 34 to the rafters nearly a decade after he helped them hoist their last championship banner. It's curious what Pierce remembers from those title days, when he was young and invincible and convinced that magical 2008 season was just the beginning. It's not images […]
  • 49ers LB Reuben Foster arrested for marijuana possession in Alabama February 12, 2018
    SANTA CLARA, Calif. --? San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested for possession of marijuana in Alabama on Friday, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office database. Foster was released Friday night on $2,500 bond.? A second-degree marijuana possession charge is considered a Class A misdemeanor in Alabama. Tuscaloosa Police, in a news release […]
  • Did the Eagles fake their Super Bowl walkthrough to fool the Patriots? February 12, 2018
    In the days following their victory in Super Bowl LII, some members of the champion Eagles are making it sound like they weren't going to take any chances at their walkthrough the day before the big game. Earlier this week, Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato told WDAE radio in Tampa Bay that the team ran […]
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus
Recent Posts

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.