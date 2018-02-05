mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
James A. Schreiber

James A. Schreiber, 82 of Ladysmith, passed away Sunday, February 4th, at the Cornell Area Care Center.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, February 8th at the Ladysmith Baptist Church with Pastor Dave Smith officiating.  Interment with Military Honors will be at The Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.  Visitation will be One hour prior to the Services Thursday at the Church.  Borton-Leiser Funeral Home Cornell.

