Helen Sisko, 95, of Hawkins died on Saturday, February 10, at Care & Rehab – Ladysmith. She is survived by her husband, Andrew, 6 sons, Dennis, Bruce, Brian, James, Scott and Jerome, 1 daughter, Andrea Lapacinski, 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Ray Lazar.

A funeral mass for Helen Sisko will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 17th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hawkins with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Southfork. Helen’s family will receive friends from 4 PM until 8 PM on Friday, February 16th at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a prayer service will be held at 7 PM. There will also be an hour of visitation prior to the funeral on Saturday at the Church. Memorials in Helen’s name may be made to the St. Mary’s Alter Society or the Hawkins Area Library.