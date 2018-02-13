Harold V. Ohlfs, 65, formerly of Ladysmith, passed away at his home in Bradenton, Fla. on Thursday, February 8th. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, May 12th at Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith. A full obituary will follow closer to the date of the memorial service.

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-13-18 *THE FIRST ABOVE FREEZING TEMPERATURES OF THE MONTH ON THE WAY* So far this month every single day has seen a below average high temperature. Our average temperature for February so far has been 3°, which is almost 14° below average! Brrr! But, we are finally seeing a change in the pattern […]