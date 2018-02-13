mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Harold V. Ohlfs

Harold V. Ohlfs, 65, formerly of Ladysmith, passed away at his home in Bradenton, Fla. on Thursday, February 8.  There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 12, at Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith.  A full obituary will follow closer to the date of the memorial service.

    Harold V. Ohlfs, 65, formerly of Ladysmith, passed away at his home in Bradenton, Fla. on Thursday, February 8th. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, May 12th at Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith. A full obituary will follow closer to the date of the memorial service.
