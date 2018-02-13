Harold Ohlfs

Giants to hire Mike Shula as OC The New York Giants are hiring Mike Shula as their offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to ESPN. Shula previously was offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers?from 2013 to 2017. Shula is also expected to serve as the Giants' quarterbacks coach while new head coach Pat Shurmur handles the playcalling duties. Offensive assistant Ryan Roeder will […]

Coach Kerr takes backseat in Warriors' 129-83 win over Suns OAKLAND, Calif. -- With the grind of a long NBA season wearing on his team, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr believed it was time for his players to hear a new voice in the huddle: their own. Kerr turned over most of the coaching duties to his players on Monday night and they responded […]