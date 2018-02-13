mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«
»

Gerald W. Hause

Gerald W. Hause, 91 of Exland, passed away at Care & Rehab – Ladysmith.  He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, 2 daughters, Theresa Barker and Mellany Pagel, 1 son, Michael Hause, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 4 step-children, Jean Haymes, Sharon Gerber, Don Hopkins and Donna Zelek.

Funeral services for Geral Hause will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 17, at the First Lutheran Church in Exland with Rev. Larry Sturgis officiating.  Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exland.  Gerald’s Family will receive friends for an hour prior to service time on Saturday at the church.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Rusk County News February 13, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-13-18 *THE FIRST ABOVE FREEZING TEMPERATURES OF THE MONTH ON THE WAY* So far this month every single day has seen a below average high temperature. Our average temperature for February so far has been 3°, which is almost 14° below average! Brrr! But, we are finally seeing a change in the pattern […]
  • Gerald W. Hause February 13, 2018
    Gerald W. Hause, 91 of Exland, passed away at Care & Rehab – Ladysmith.  He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, 2 daughters, Theresa Barker and Mellany Pagel, 1 son, Michael Hause, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 4 step-children, Jean Haymes, Sharon Gerber, Don Hopkins and Donna Zelek. Funeral services for Geral Hause will be […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Giants to hire Mike Shula as OC February 13, 2018
    The New York Giants are hiring Mike Shula as their offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to ESPN. Shula previously was offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers?from 2013 to 2017. Shula is also expected to serve as the Giants' quarterbacks coach while new head coach Pat Shurmur handles the playcalling duties. Offensive assistant Ryan Roeder will […]
  • Coach Kerr takes backseat in Warriors' 129-83 win over Suns February 13, 2018
    OAKLAND, Calif. -- With the grind of a long NBA season wearing on his team, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr believed it was time for his players to hear a new voice in the huddle: their own. Kerr turned over most of the coaching duties to his players on Monday night and they responded […]
  • Peyton Manning to drive pace car for Daytona February 13, 2018
    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Peyton Manning will join Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the Daytona 500, and Manning will get a better view of the racetrack than his friend before the drop of the green flag. Manning will lead the field off pit road, driving the pace car in the laps just before the start of […]
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus
Recent Posts

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.