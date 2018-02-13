Gerald W. Hause, 91 of Exland, passed away at Care & Rehab – Ladysmith. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, 2 daughters, Theresa Barker and Mellany Pagel, 1 son, Michael Hause, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 4 step-children, Jean Haymes, Sharon Gerber, Don Hopkins and Donna Zelek.

Funeral services for Geral Hause will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 17, at the First Lutheran Church in Exland with Rev. Larry Sturgis officiating. Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exland. Gerald’s Family will receive friends for an hour prior to service time on Saturday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.