Erich Schmidt, 80 of Glen Flora, died on Monday, February 6th at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by, his wife Irene, 1 daughter, Barbara, 4 sons, Peter, David, Werner and Phillip, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, 1 brother Gotfried Schmidt, 2 nieces and a nephew.

Funeral services for Erich Schmidt will be held at 12;00 Noon on Saturday, February 10th, at Glen Flora Lutheran Church with Rev. Dwight Hanson officiating. Erich’s family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.