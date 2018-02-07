mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Erich Schmidt

Erich Schmidt, 80 of Glen Flora, died on Monday, February 6th at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.  He is survived by, his wife Irene, 1 daughter, Barbara, 4 sons, Peter, David, Werner and Phillip, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, 1 brother Gotfried Schmidt, 2 nieces and a nephew.

Funeral services for Erich Schmidt will be held at 12;00 Noon on Saturday, February 10th, at Glen Flora Lutheran Church with Rev. Dwight Hanson officiating.  Erich’s family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until service time on Saturday at the church.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

